The Voices of Sports: Must Have Announcer and Reporter Cards
Sports collectibles often spotlight the athletes, but the voices that narrate those unforgettable moments have also become icons in their own right. Here are some of the most influential sports announcers and reporters whose careers are worth commemorating in your cardboard collection.
Bob Costas: The Voice of Major Moments
For over four decades, Bob Costas has been the voice behind some of the biggest moments in sports. From NBC’s Olympic coverage to World Series broadcasts, Costas’s articulate, insightful style has earned him 28 Emmy Awards — the most of any sports broadcaster. Whether calling Michael Jordan’s iconic shots or delivering poignant tributes, Costas has become synonymous with sports storytelling.
What to Collect: Bob Costas’s “rookie” is the 1989 Pro Set Football in their subset featuring announcers, which costs around $65, signed and authenticated. Slightly rarer is his 2011 Topps American Pie Auto insert, which runs about $100.
Erin Andrews: Trailblazer on the Sidelines
Erin Andrews has become one of the most recognized voices in sports media. From her early days at ESPN to her current role at FOX Sports, Andrews has covered everything from the NFL to the World Series. Known for her fearless reporting and in-depth interviews, she’s a trailblazer for women in sports media and a fixture on NFL sidelines.
What to Collect: Andrews has several options for fans, including the 2013 Leaf Pop Century Signatures (one currently listed for $500), 2019 Donruss Fans of the Game (auto-authenticated sold for $100), and 2012 Topps Allen & Ginter (mini PSA 10 recently sold for $18).
Joe Buck: The Steady Play-by-Play
As the lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports (and son of legendary announcer Jack Buck), Joe Buck has called countless World Series and Super Bowls, making him one of the most recognized voices in modern sports. His steady, polished delivery has earned multiple Emmy Awards and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s broadcasting wing. Buck’s voice is constantly present in significant sports moments, whether baseball or football.
What to Collect: In the Topps 2025 Tribute “Calling the Shot” subset, a recent card featuring Joe Buck and Juan Soto's dual autographs sold for almost $1200! Fans with more limited budgets can pick up one of his other signed cards (2015 Allen & Ginter, 2024 Topps Chrome Baseball, or 2024 Topps Fan Favorites) for closer to $100—with many more options and releases available for even less.
Craig Sager – The Colorful Sideline Icon
Craig Sager’s flamboyant suits and upbeat personality made him a beloved NBA sideline reporter for TNT. He brought a splash of color to every game he covered. Despite being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2014, Sager continued working, embodying positivity and perseverance even through grueling treatments.
In 2016, he received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYs, a powerful moment that underscored his courage and relentless spirit. Sager passed away later that year, but his legacy endures through the SagerStrong Foundation, created to raise awareness and funds for blood cancer research. His vibrant, one-of-a-kind style has inspired countless tributes, from NBA players wearing bold suits to special-edition sneakers and memorabilia that keep his memory alive.
What to Collect: Fans of the sartorial Sager can pick up his 2016 Topps First Pitch for about $5, but his autographed “Voices of the Game” card in the 2014-15 Panini Threads can command up to $400!