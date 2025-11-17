Top 7 all-time 1986-87 Fleer basketball cards

The 1986-87 Fleer Basketball set is one of the most important basketball sets - if not the most important. Along with the Michael Jordan rookie, the set is loaded with rookie cards of several other Hall of Famers. But the list of players with the highest sale price might surprise many.

While star power is part of what drives card values, so is scarcity. The 1986-87 Fleer basketball set has some quirks that make a couple of relatively unknown NBA players among the most sought-after in the set.

Note that five of the sales occurred in early 2021 when the card market was on hyperdrive. It's also important to note that all data was sourced from Card Ladder. In Jan. 2021, there were two separate sales of two Michael Jordan PSA 10s for $738,000. However, those sales were not recorded on Card Ladder, so they will not be included on this list.

7. Dominique Wilkins RC #121 ($21,500 in Feb. 2021)

Wilkins is known as the "Human Highlight Reel" for good reason. His dunking ability was only challenged by Michael Jordan, and many believed he was superior to Jordan in that regard. Wilkins was a phenomenal player who is often forgotten because he never played on a team that got past the conference finals.

Card Ladder

Wilkins' PSA 10 is relatively scarce, with only 95 in the population. There have been only three PSA 10 sales over the past six months, averaging $8,000 each.

6. Charles Barkley RC #7 ($21,700 in April 2021)

Barkley has a relatively high PSA 10 count, with 245 in the population, but his cards still sell for more than those of other Hall of Famers with 100 fewer PSA 10s. Barkley has remained relevant thanks to his role as an NBA analyst, where much of what he says is unfiltered.

Card Ladder

Barkley is part of the basketball generation generally remembered by the 1992 Dream Team that helped grow the game internationally. Over the last six months, his PSA 10 rookie card has averaged $6,700 in sales price. The most recent sale was for $8,175.

5. Magic Johnson #53 ($22,322 in Feb. 2021)

This isn't Magic Johnson's rookie card, but it has a great image of him going up against Kevin McHale and the Boston Celtics. There are 195 PSA 10s in the population, with an average sale price of $4,130 over the past three months.

Card Ladder

4. Akeem Olajuwon #9 ($25,000 in March 2021)

To many who watched him play, Olajuwon is one of the five greatest centers ever. His "Dream Shake" was one of the most un-guardable moves in the NBA, as he redefined the athleticism required to play center. After three seasons at the University of Houston, Olajuwon was the #1 pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, two spots ahead of Michael Jordan.

Card Ladder

Over the past year, Olajuwon's PSA 10 rookie card has sold for an average of $4,000. Over the past three months, there have been eight PSA 10 sales, at an average price of $4,500.

3. Jeff Malone #67 ($34,200 in April 2024)

Malone was a very good player, making two All-Star teams and averaging 19 points per game throughout his 13-year career. But Malone is an anomaly on this list, whereas the other players are considered the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever play their positions. So why does Malone sell for so much? There are only 67 PSA 10s in the population, the lowest in the entire set.

Card Ladder

In the past year, there has only been one public sale for $22,800. In the past two years, only five copies have sold, ranging from $17,500 to $34,200, with an average of $25,000.

2. Johnny Moore #76 ($90,200 in Feb. 2022)

Card Ladder

Johnny Moore was not the best basketball player, but he wasn't too bad either. He played 11 NBA seasons, averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. His number, 00, was retired by the San Antonio Spurs.

What is surprising, however, is how much his card commands in Gem Mint condition. The reason is scarcity. There are only 69 PSA 10s in existence. For high-end collectors who are building a Gem Mint set, there are only 69 to choose from. And when the stakes are that high to get the best of the best, the prices will rise.

Today, the card sells for about $12,000 - still a high price for a solid but not great player, especially considering he sells higher than any Hall of Famer in the set not named Michael Jordan.

1. Michael Jordan RC #57 ($612,000 in Feb. 2021)

Card Ladder

Many basketball collectors consider this card to be the grail of grails. It's not a rare card, even for a PSA 10 with 337 Gem Mints in the population. While the card reached its peak in early 2021, it still sells for more than $230,000 today. Even at the lowest grade, PSA 1, the card commands thousands of dollars. The most recent PSA 1 sale was for $2,826 this month.

Other highlights in this set include the rookie cards of Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, Joe Dumars, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, James Worthy, and Ralph Sampson.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: