Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the World Baseball Classic semifinal between Japan and Venezuela. The winner will take on Italy on Monday night after their semifinal win earlier today against Puerto Rico.

Japan comes into the quarterfinal with the second-highest scoring offense and the WBC, averaging 8.5 runs a game. When opponents have pitched the Shohei Ohtani, he's 5-for-9 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs. Venezuela is led by Luis Arráez, who has six extra-base hits and nine RBIs in four games. It should be a good game.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the WBC:

Japan vs. Venezuela live blog: Updates from the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

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