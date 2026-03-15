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Japan vs. Venezuela Live Updates: Acuña and Ohtani Lead Off With Homers

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. both hit lead-off home runs.
Stephen Douglas|
Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates a lead off home run against Japan.
Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates a lead off home run against Japan. | Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the World Baseball Classic semifinal between Japan and Venezuela. The winner will take on Italy on Monday night after their semifinal win earlier today against Puerto Rico.

Japan comes into the quarterfinal with the second-highest scoring offense and the WBC, averaging 8.5 runs a game. When opponents have pitched the Shohei Ohtani, he's 5-for-9 at the plate with two home runs and six RBIs. Venezuela is led by Luis Arráez, who has six extra-base hits and nine RBIs in four games. It should be a good game.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the WBC:

Japan vs. Venezuela live blog: Updates from the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

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Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

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