Dragon Ball Z Card Prices Are Exploding: The Seven Biggest Sales of 2026

While Pokémon, One Piece, and Magic: The Gathering have enjoyed years of rising prices, Dragon Ball Z collectors were largely left behind. Prior to May 2026, no Dragon Ball Z card had ever sold for over $25,000.

However, since May, there have been seven Dragon Ball Z cards that have pushed past $25,000. No major card category has been hotter in 2026. Dragon Ball Z cards have shattered the $25,000 barrier, climbing more than 200% while outperforming Pokémon, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and sports cards.

Below, we recap those seven hyper-charged sales and weigh in on where we think the market goes from here.

7. Son Goku Fusion World

A BGS 10 Dragon Ball Fusion World Son Goku FP-001 (1/777) | Card Ladder

The first card to cross the $25,000 DBZ price ceiling was the above BGS 10 Dragon Ball Fusion World Son Goku FP-001 card, which sold for $27,500 on May 22, 2026. The card is even more impressive because it's serial-numbered 1/777 and narrowly missed a coveted BGS Black Label, receiving three perfect 10 subgrades and one 9.5.

6. Son Goku Super Alt Art

A PSA 10 2025 Dragon Ball Super Fusion World Son Goku SB01 SCR Super Alt Art #FB05-119 | Card Ladder

This PSA 10 2025 Secret Rare Super Alt Art Son Goku card currently holds the No. 6 spot after selling for $28,912 on June 3, 2026. This card has been one of the hottest DBZ cards so far this year, with five other sales closing above $10,000.

5. Piccolo Stoic

A PSA 10 2014 Panini Dragon Ball Z Piccolo Stoic #S21 | Card Ladder

The lone Piccolo card to break the $25,000 barrier is the 2014 Panini DBZ Piccolo Stoic card that sold for an impressive $41,352 on May 1, 2026. The next-highest-selling Piccolo card was an ungraded Newfound Might Piccolo and Son Gohan card that sold for $6,700 in 2023.

4. Son Goku Childhood Gold

BGS Black Label 10 2025 Dragon Ball Fusion World Manga Booster 01 Energy Marker Gold #E42 Son Goku : Childhood | Card Ladder

At the No. 4 spot is the BGS Black Label 2025 Dragon Ball Fusion World Manga Booster 01 Energy Marker Son Goku Childhood Gold (#E42) card that sold for $47,580 on May 17, 2026. A similar BGS Black Label Energy Marker Son Goku card (#E44) sold on June 21, 2026, for $17,110.

3. Son Goku DBH Promos

A PSA 10 2014 Dragon Ball Heroes Son Goku Promo JPJ24 V Jump - November 2014 | Card Ladder

Taking the No. 3 spot and the first Dragon Ball Z card to clear $50,000 is the above PSA 10 2014 DBH Promos Son Goku V Jump card that sold for $91,489 on June 25, 2026. This card is unique because it's from the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional card series, which was only released in Japan.

2. SS Son Gohan Fatherly Training Final

A PSA 10 2023 DBS SS Gohan Fatherly Training Final Top 3 Metal Leader #BT21-067 | Card Ladder

This unique all-gold PSA 10 DBS SS Son Gohan, The Results of Fatherly Training was the highest-selling DBZ card of all time for a single day, selling for $99,167 on July 11, 2026. This card is unique because it's not one pulled from a pack, but was instead awarded to the top three finishers at the 2023 Dragon Ball Super Championship Finals.

1. Goku Gold Metal

A GGS 10 Goku Gold... | Card Ladder

Stealing the top spot a day after the 2023 DBS Gold Son Goku Card is a BGS 10 2022 DBS Masters Promos Son Goku Another World Fighter Gold Metal Alt Art Champion card that sold for $147,444 on July 12, 2026. Like the 2023 Fatherly Training Son Goku card in the No. 2 spot, this card is also a reward promo card not available in packs.

Are DBZ Cards Seeing a World Cup Boost?

One of the biggest stars to emerge from the 2026 World Cup was Erling Haaland, who helped lead Norway to its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance in team history. But that's not the only Haaland story.

Dragon Ball Z fans have also been comparing the Norwegian star to Majin Buu, a tall and pink major villain in the show. To his credit, Haaland had a great response: "I mean, I don't disagree". What a guy!

Fans say Erling Haaland looks like Majin Buu, and now they can't unsee it. pic.twitter.com/V3f9Lo5ot0 — Peeper (@peeperlab) July 6, 2026

The Majin Buu market hasn't moved since the start of the World Cup, with the highest sale going for $3,200 in March 2026, but could there still be a Haaland/Buu boost helping? Perhaps.

Where Does the Dragon Ball Market Go From Here?

It’s rare to see an entire collectible category gain momentum this quickly, but Dragon Ball Z cards have entered uncharted territory. After months of record-breaking sales and surging prices, trying to predict where this market peaks feels like chasing a moving target.

Dragon Ball Z toys on display at the Magic Circle Collectibles table at the Wayne NJ Toy Show | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Card Ladder, Pokémon cards have surged 250% over the last five years, showing the incredible staying power of elite TCG franchises. With Dragon Ball Z finally receiving the attention collectors believe it deserves, the biggest sales in this market may still be ahead.