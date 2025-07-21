Inscription autographs on Baseball Cards
Across Topps products, there are endless cards to chase. Whether it is a superfractor of a favorite player, collecting a rainbow, or just collecting as much of a player or team as possible, there are various ways to enjoy the hobby.
In recent years, another chase gaining in popularity have been rare inscription autographs that athletes include on a handful of their autographed cards. An inscription is when the athlete includes a message or slogan in addition to (or sometimes in replacement of) their official autograph.
Here are a few inscriptions in recent products that have caught the attention of baseball card collectors across social media.
Bobby Witt Jr./Jac Caglianone Dual Inscription Auto
Since wrapping up his collegiate career at Florida and being drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Jac Caglianone has immersed himself into the baseball card world. While he was getting integrated with cards, his current teammate Bobby Witt Jr. has been in the hobby for many years as he noted in an interview with Topps last year. In the upcoming release of 2025 Bowman Chrome, Witt Jr. and Caglianone have dual autograph cards numbered to five with at least of pair of them featuring an inscription from each of them.
Mike Trout's Eagle Fandom Inscription
While his career has been entirely on the west coast, the New Jersey native makes sure to express his love for his hometown team any chance he gets. While it is not the first time he has done it, Trout used a 1-of-1 game-used bat barrel relic from 2025 Topps Tier One to remind collectors of the most recent Super Bowl score where his Eagles captured its second championship in franchise history. The Angels outfielder has also made his Eagles fandom known in other products with other inscriptions, including a simple "Go Birds" reference.
Prospect gets in on the fun
It's not just Major League players who can inscribe. After being a first-round draft pick of the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB Draft, Benny Montgomery used one of his green refractor autographs in 2022 Bowman Chrome for a musical tribute. Paying tribute to Elton John, Montgomery inscribed the card with a popular part of John's hit song "Benny and the Jets" in which the chorus plays as written on the card.