Topps Holiday has grown in popularity since its 2016 launch. In fact, it has spread to other sports since Fanatics acquired the license to print those cards.

It's famous for the hidden elves, image variations, and short prints. It's a low-cost option with a lot of cards in the mega boxes. While it isn't an expensive or rare set, there have been some great sales throughout the history of the product.

2016 | Bryce Harper

Bryce Harpers 2016 Topps Holiday Relic Autograph, Metallic Snowflake, CGC Certified Authentic | Card Ladder

Topps released its first Holiday set in 2016, and the top card from that product belongs to Bryce Harper. Harper's Metallic Snowflake Relic Autograph, certified authentic by CGC, features a waist-up Harper and a tri-colored relic. His autograph is just his initials, presumably due to limited space.

This card sold this year on April 19 and went for $870. The auction was carried out by Fanatics Collect and garnered 19 bids. Card Ladder lists a current value of this piece at $789.

2017 | Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna jr.'s 2017 Topps Holiday 1-of-1 autograph, graded a PSA Mint 9 with an auto grade of 10. | PSA

The top card from the 2017 Topps Holiday set is a Ronald Acuna Jr. card prior to his rookie year. The image comes from his Bowman 1st and features a young Acuna Jr. running the bases. The card has a sticker auto with an ugly-sweater pattern in gold. The iconic gold-stamped one-of-one is on the back near the card number.

This card has only one recorded sale, and that was in 2020. On July 9, 2020, this card sold for $3,901. However, it is currently listed on Fanatics Collects for a whopping $60,000. Card Ladder currently values this card at just $2,223.16.

2018 | Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani rookie autograph from the Topps Holiday set. Graded Authentic with an auto grade of 10 | PSA

Anyone could have guessed who takes the cake from the 2018 set; it's Shohei Ohtani. His rookie autograph, to be exact. On the surface, it looks like a base card with the autograph. However, this particular card was serial-numbered to just five. This card, 5/5, was slabbed Authentic with an auto grade of 10.

According to Card Ladder, this card was sold for $10,980 at auction on October 8, 2026. Card Ladder puts the value of this card just under the last sale price at $10,370.

2019 | Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's autograph Santa hat relic from 2019 Topps Holiday, graded a BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 | Card Ladder

Ohtani has another card on the list. This is a bit of an oddity, since it has a faux relic attached. His 2019 Topps Holiday Santa Hat relic autograph, graded a BGS 8.5, features a photo of Ohtani posing with a bat and wearing a Santa hat. The relic is poking out of a diamond-shaped cutout, and the fuzz is elevated above the flat of the card.

This card was sold via auction, though Card Ladder does not show who carried the auction. The sale was final on March 8, 2026, and went for a total of $4,391. Card Ladder shows the value of this card currently at $7,350.

2020 | Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's 2020 Topps Holiday autographs, numbered to 20 and graded a PSA Mint 9 | PSA

Shockingly, another Ohtani is on the list. His 2020 Topps Holiday Autograph is the top card sale from the set in 2020. The auto is a sticker auto, and Topps put it near the center of the card. The card is serial numbered 17-of-20.

According to Card Ladder, this piece sold for $3,900 via the best offer on May 30, 2026. Card Ladder shows a current value of this card at $4,916.

2021 | Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis jr.'s 1-of-1 Relic Autograph from 2021 Topps Holiday. | Card Ladder

The first raw card on the list comes from Fernando Tatis Jr. His 2021 one-of-one relic autograph is the top-selling card from the set that year. It's a horizontal card featuring a waist-up Tatis in his batting stance. The sticker auto is just below him, and the tri-color, game-used relic is exposed through the middle section of the snowman on the right.

Card Ladder shows this sold almost five years ago, on December 26, 2021. The sale was via auction and went for $915.

2022 | Shohei Ohtani

2022 Topps Holiday Shohei Ohtani autograph, numered 16-of-25, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA

While this isn't the first Shohei Ohtani on this list, it is the first with him as a pitcher. The top card from the 2022 Topps Holiday set features Ohtani's autograph, numbered 16 of 25, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. The photo shows Ohtani mid-windup with his leg kicked up. The autograph starts just below his shin and is pretty much right in the middle of the card.

According to Card Ladder, this card sold for $5,388 via auction on eBay. It sold on August 9, 2026, after garnering 48 bids. Card Ladder has the current value of this card at $5,631.

2023 | Shohei Ohtani

2023 Topps Holiday 1of-1 Shohei Ohtani Relics Gold Metallic | Card Ladder

Another Shohei and another one-of-one. The top card from the 2023 product, Ohtani's Gold Metallic relic card. What's odd is that it isn't an autographed card. It does have a tri-color patch. The card features nearly a full shot of Ohtani, post-swing, presumably admiring a hit of his.

Card Ladder shows this piece sold for $3,999 on April 27, 2026 via auction. An auction house was not listed. The card value right now, according to Card Ladder, is $5,219.

2024 | Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes Gold Glitter 1-of-1 rookie autograph relic from the 2024 Topps Holiday set, graded a BGS 8.5, with an autograph grade of 10. | Card Ladder

Paul Skenes takes the cake with the top card in the 2024 set. His Gold Glitter, one-of-one rookie patch autograph, graded a BGS 8.5 (with an autograph grade of 10), is a horizontal card with an amazing patch. The patch appears to be a piece of the Pirates' uniform. While it isn't game-worn, it is player-worn, indicating that it wasn't just a patch off the shelf.

This card was sold almost a year ago, on November 7, 2025. Goldin carried the auction, and after 58 bids, it sold for $5,843.80. Card Ladder puts a current value on this card at $7,155.

2025 | Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki's rookie superfractor from 2025 Topps Holiday, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

In 2025, the first year Topps put Chrome cards into the Holiday product, the best card is a Roki Sasaki rookie superfractor. Sasaki, the big name on the open market that offseason, is standing full bore in his windup on this vertical card. No autograph, but the card is garnered in the famous gold vinyl swirls like other superfractor Topps Chrome cards.

Graded a PSA GEM MT 10, this card sold for $7,500 on August 1, 2026 via the best offer. It has already gained a little value on the market, Card Ladder has the value of this piece currently at $8,457.

2026 | Mrs. Claus

Mrs. Claus Faux Relic Autograph card from 2026 Topps Holiday | Card Ladder

The 2026 Topps Holiday is less than a week old, and funny enough, the highest-selling card isn't of a baseball player or a real person. So far, the highest-selling card from the 2026 Topps Holiday set is an autographed relic card of none other than Mrs. Claus. The card features a woman dressed as Mrs. Claus holding a sheet of baked cookies. In the upper left, showing through a star shape, is a faux relic labeled 'Holiday Memorabilia'. The Mrs. Claus autograph is dead center toward the bottom, above the name.

According to Card Ladder, this piece sold for $750 on October 24, 2026. This card was sold via fixed price with eBay.