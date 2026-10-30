The Houston Rockets are one of three undefeated teams in the Western Conference heading into the NBA Cup. With the likes of future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant and third-year small forwardAmen Thompson, their roster is strong, as they average 123 points per game, which ranks them third in the league.

However, the star to watch is center Alperen Sengun. He has the stats, and card sales, to back it up.

2021 Panini Prizm Black Prizm Alperen Sengun #318 1/1 PSA 9 Sold for $33,000.00 on May 28, 2026. | Card Ladder

Sengun leads the Houston Rockets in rebounds, points, and assists per game. With his obvious potential coming into the league, his card market has held steady. In 2026, he has four cards that have sold for over five figures, with only one of the cards having an autograph. After his breakout NBA season last year, collectors took notice. His 2021 National Treasures 1/1 Rookie Logoman Autograph card sold for $85,4000.00 on April 26, 2025.

2021-22 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) Logoman #121 Alperen Sengun Signed Patch Rookie Card (#1/1) - PSA MINT 9, PSA/DNA GEM MT 10 Sold for $85,400.00 on April 26, 2025 | Card Ladder

Memphis Provides Entertainment With a Star Rookie and Young Core

Ty Jerome is providing plenty of offense for the Memphis Grizzlies with 29.8 points per game, ranking him second in the league thus far. Jumping into the starting lineup in his second year, Cedric Coward is providing an offensive spark as he spreads the floor for the Grizzlies, giving them 13.3 points per game. Cameron Boozer is a force to be reckoned with early in the season as a rookie. He is the only rookie averaging a double-double as the Grizzlies start the season undefeated.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Padparadscha Cameron Boozer ROOKIE AUTO 1/1 PSA 10 GEM Sold for $18,300.00 on October 23, 2026. | Card Ladder

Luka Leads the Lakers After LeBron's Departure to Philadelphia

There was no doubt that Luka Doncic would take over the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron left for Philadelphia. With a great supporting cast, consisting of shooting guard Austin Reaves providing over 20 points per game, the Lakers are second in the league, averaging 123.2 points per game. The Lakers could contribute their high scoring to league veterans who know how to work with Luka. With a 4-1 start, Luka is only down seven percent over the past year and now may be the time to buy and hold.

2018-19 Panini Flawless Logoman Autograph 1/1 Luka Doncic Sold for $4.7 Million on September 26, 2025. | Card Ladder

Don't Count Out the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons in the East

Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James have proven to be a formidable force for the 76ers, providing a combined 43.9 points per game while tied for the lead in their division. And the Detroit Pistons have their floor general, Cade Cunningham, running the show, which has them tied for the lead with the 76ers.