About a week after the release of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA6), it was announced that Panini will officially be making trading cards in partnership with Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games is the company that has produced the Grand Theft Auto series.

Grand Theft Auto VI official trading cards, coming soon from @PaniniAmerica and @RockstarGames. pic.twitter.com/H1VrYVXTm5 — Panini America (@PaniniAmerica) November 24, 2026

Shortly after the game's release, gamers saw that the main character, Jason Duval, has the ability to collect and sell cards to make money. But now, Panini is making the gameplay a reality.

Cards In The Game Looked Panini Designed

Panini is making real cards from the fictional cards found in the new Grand Theft Auto 6 game | Panini America

It didn't take long for gamers to realize how comparable the designs of the fictional cards in GTA6 were to Panini card designs in real life. Given the short amount of time between the game's release and the announcement of the new set, reason would make you believe that this move was in the making the whole time. It's another way Panini is getting creative after losing the license to produce NBA and NFL cards.

What Is In A Hobby Box?

According to the product page on Panini's website, a hobby box will include four packs, with four cards in each pack. A hobby case will include 16 boxes.

The fictional player of Carl Camp with the fictional team Los Santos Panic, designed looking like NBA Hoops with a Lakers' player. | Panini America

Within a box, collectors will find two rookies, one retro card, one illustrated card, and four special silvers. The page notes that these numbers are on average.

Collectors can also find these cards in parallels, numbered to 99 and 199, and elusive 1-of-1's.

A card of the fictional Anne Florence of the fictional Vice City Club De Futbol | Panini America

Currently, there does not seem to be a checklist. Though it would be serendipitous for them to match what the gameplay checklist includes. According to the app Metaforge (an app designed to help gamers), here is what the checklist in the game includes 480 cards divided into 18 sets. The fictional teams and how many cards are with each team include: Vice City Flamingos (24 cards), Vice City Narcos (24 cards), Vice City Manatees (24 cards), Vice City Club De Futbol (30 cards), Liberty City Swingers (24 cards), Liberty City Penetrators (24 cards), Liberty City Wrath (24 cards), Los Santos Corkers (24 cards), Los Santos Panic (24 cards), Backyard Wrestling (12), America's Next Top Hooker (24), Delights Dancers (36), Nine1Nine Dancers (36 cards), The Legends of Ratface (36 cards), Right Wing: America's Hero (36 cards), Ed Comics Universe (36 cards).

What Is The Market For GTA6 Gaming Cards

While the idea is creative, it's hard to predict the market for entertainment or non-sport cards before release. The boxes, while you can pull parallels, include no autographs. The product page also did not include any information on rare Panini inserts, like Kabooms! or Downtowns.

There currently is not release date set for the GTA6 cards. But you can opt into an alert. | Panini America

But given the immense response from the gaming world to the new game, the real-life cards should be hot off the press. The question is: how long will that flame burn? Currently, there is no release date, but you do have the ability to opt into a notification on the product page.