Everything around the hobby is growing, and one of the biggest areas of growth has been digital repacks. However, as we've seen, there have been some not-so-great actors entering the space as well.

Jeffrey Epstein impersonators, misleading valuations, delayed shipping, etc. There are negative headlines every week about repacks. So we thought it would be a good idea to separate fact from fiction and also look into the basics of repacks: what you should be looking for in a digital repack company and how to protect yourself.

What we won't get into is the alleged buying shutdown from repacks as we haven't been able to confirm anything.

What is a Digital Repack?

At it's core, a digital repack is mystery pack with cards curated by a third-party rather than the original manufacturer. The packs are put together, usually in tiered checklists, corresponding to buy-in amount.

Some companies have decided to do away with the tiered checklists and go to one checklist for all buy-in levels, but more on that later.

Most offer checklists, or at least hit lists for the tiers and corresponding odds to hit the different levels of cards within each tier.

Price Points

Some companies, such as PrizePicks, offer packs for as low as $1, but the odds of hitting anything substantial, much like the buy-in amount, are low. Most companies start at $25 for their offerings. Other companies, like Trove and Arena Club, have packs up to $5,000. From what I've found, only Courtyard offers a pack up to $10,000.

With the differing price points come different checklists.

Pack Checklists

You want to know what you're chasing after, right? The most reputable digital repacks have checklists as well as odds for their tiers. It certainly feels a little legally dicey to not have a checklist, or at least a hit list, of what you're chasing.

Topps and Panini are required to put out a checklist and odds sheet ahead of time. It makes sense that the repack companies are required to as well. This is the type of transparency that collectors need, and more importantly, deserve.

Valuations and Buy-Back Offers

Once you hit the card, you need to decide what to do. Do you keep the card or do you sell it back?

If you choose to sell it back, you are looking to maximize the value of the card, so the buy-back offer is crucial. Some digital repack companies offer anywhere from 80-100% buyback offers. As mentioned earlier, while there has been speculation about repack companies shutting down buying, there has also been speculation about lowering buyback offers. While nothing is confirmed yet, as of now, places like Trove are still offering 100% instant buyback offers, provided you pick the buyback option within one minute of opening the pack.

The other crucial portion of the buyback offer is the card valuation.

1 pack a day #PrizePicksPacks



welcome to day 1 (Football Edition) 🤠🏈 pic.twitter.com/QYahFuyVa7 — Trent Attyah (@BookitWithTrent) November 13, 2026

So a Savion Williams Panini Prizm /99 Auto is valued at $2600?

Savion Williams Prizm Auto | @BrendanDarr

It turns out, yeah, a Savion Williams Cracked Blue Ice Prizm Auto PSA 10 really did sell for $2,500. The only problem is, a week later a Gold /10 Auto sold for less than 20% of that sale. These are the all-time Savion Williams sales. Two base autos selling for 2-2.5x a Gold /10 auto is crazy enough, but the top three sales all coming from the same seller is certainly eyebrow-raising.

It's also not the first time we've seen questionable valuations on cards, especially not from that same account. There was also another incident where the same influencer, who is a paid spokesman of the company, received an offer of over $650 for a card that had a last sale price under $75.

Obviously there are a few issues there, is the company misvaluing their cards? Or are they offering higher buyback prices to influencers? There is a lot of uncertainty, which is why you need to be careful.

Added Value

While digital repacks offer an experience, there is always something more they could offer. Places like Trove are backed by the PSA Vault. We have only seen a few of the digital companies prioritize collectors so far, with Trove being one of the first to reward collectors for not only sell their cards back, but also paying them up to 4% annual dividends based on the vaulted cards in their collection.

Some repacks offer more than just cards. Some are only slabbed cards; some are only slabbed PSA cards, while others also offer their own grading services.

We've also seen companies like Trove offer pack battles with friends where the winner takes all. Some companies have also expanded beyond just cards and into watches or sneakers.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, we can't tell you who to trust or not trust, but we can educate you on what is going on in repacks. While many people have concerns about repacks, there are some companies that are looking to protect the consumer. Some are promising that everyone can hit the lottery.

The best advice: be careful where you buy and look for the highest possible buybacks with companies that offer a set checklist.