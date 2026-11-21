Everyone has been waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. The jokes have been online for years now about things that happened before the release of GTA 6. It turns out, a lot can happen in 15 years since the release of GTA 5. Including Rockstar Games involving the hobby in the new release.

That said, fans are rabid for any and all things related to Grand Theft Auto in the wake of the new release. The Miami Heat aren't new to the idea of embracing pop culture references in their alternate city connect uniforms.

Miami Vice meets "Vice City"

First look at the Miami Heat’s “Vice City” jerseys, starring Giannis Antetokounmpo 🤩



(via @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/thlz8rNdhI — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 17, 2026

After years of various Miami Vice-inspired uniforms, this year the Heat went with the Vice City theme in honor of GTA 6.. and the Heat went all-out for it.

The Miami Heat are rolling out the “Vice City” hardwood 😮‍💨👏



(via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/AFcyK2akaV — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 17, 2026

However, it didn't just stop on the court. The Heat also had Vice City jerseys available, one per ticketholder, for their game earlier this week.

The jerseys are part of the continued Fanatics partnership with Cactus Jack - Travis Scott's brand that has been used in Topps cards. Most notably, they have been part of Wrestlemania and WWE releases, but have also been seen in releases around Fanatics Fest exclusives.

Resale Value for Vice City Jerseys

The collectability is obvious with anything around Grand Theft Auto 6 right now, but the scarcity and exclusivity of the release is also causing FOMO with those who are fans of the game, but don't live in Miami or have Heat tickets.

Miami Heat Vice City x GTA 6 Jersey Set | eBay

The top sales are the GTA bundle that was offered with the jersey and shorts. The fear of missing out really got a hold of some people as we can see the three sales over $1,000, including the top sale of $2,000 on release day.

Miami Heat Vice City Jersey Sales | eBay

As for the jerseys themselves, they have seemed to settle down around $300 with sales ranging from $250 to $400. So far, after three days since the release, there have been 285 total sales on eBay for Miami Heat Vice City with an average sale of $348.57.

The Legacy of Grand Theft Auto

BREAKING: Rockstar Games says Grand Theft Auto VI sold $3.79 billion in 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment launch of all time. Pre-sales of the game reached 32.5 million units — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 20, 2026

Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on all things Grand Theft Auto 6 this week. Rockstar Games announced GTA6 sold $3.79 billion in 24 hours to make it the biggest entertainement launch of all-time. The pre-sales alone of 32.5 million unites is impressive, but the scale to which the world wanted was excited for GTA 6 is impressive. It's a worldwide phenomenon that extends far beyond just the game.

The game features collectible cards you can search for, collect, and sell. However, collectability isn't limited to just the game. The Miami Heat proved that with the instant sell-out of it's VIce City merch as well.