The holidays are right around the corner, and collectors across the country are figuring out what cards or boxes they are going to purchase for family or for themselves as a holiday gift. There is no shortage of options this year, with a wide variety of products on the market. Panini recently announced their holiday offerings, which bring a mix of festive cheer and innovation into the sports card hobby.

Here is a look at their holiday offerings, and what collectors need to know about them.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Pack Kicks Things Off on the Panini Direct App

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days that collectors will want to pay attention to, especially on the Panini Direct app. On the app, collectors will be able to find a multi-sport set that features a wide variety of stars, including Caitlin Clark, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Irvin, Peyton and Eli Manning, and more.

Panini Black Friday/Cyber Monday Pack | Panini America

Lucky collectors can pull autographs, rookie cards, and base cards to round out a complete set. Stars from soccer, baseball, racing, and fighting finish out the set. This can only be found on the Panini Direct app, so collectors should start preparing now if they are planning on purchasing some packs on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

2026 Panini Cyber Monday Pack - Chris Henry Jr Rated Prospect Card | Panini America

A Brand New Football Release Continues the Cheer

A brand new Football release is also slated to land in the hobby this holiday season: 2026 Panini Mangaverse Football. The cards feature retired stars and prospects on Manga-style cards, a very unique design. The set will contain 100 cards and will have both a retail and hobby release. Hobby boxes will include one autograph per box.

2026 Panini Mangaverse Football Joe Montana Base Card | Panini America

A retail exclusive parallel called Winter Wonderland can be found in ornament-style packaging. These cards have a player against a winter background. The Peyton Manning card features him feeding penguins. It is unknown how rare these are at the time of writing, but collectors will certainly be hoping to pull them out of packs.

2026 Panini Mangaverse Football Peyton Manning Winter Wonderland Insert | Panini America

Donruss Brings Santa and Holiday Themed Parallels to Chase

Donruss Football has been released for a number of years now, and it gets the holiday treatment once again. Both holiday tins and holiday blasters will be released to hobbyists. The holiday tins contain what might be the biggest chase of the holiday season: a rare Santa Claus Uptown insert. Collectors can find these at Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, and Walmart.

2026 Donruss Football Santa Claus Uptown Insert | Panini America

The holiday blaster packs an equal punch, with Christmas Tree parallels featuring in the box. The cards look just like this year's Donruss release, but with different borders. Christmas Present parallels can also be found, along with one Candy Cane Stripe and Pink parallel per pack.

2026 Donruss Football John Elway Christmas Tree Parallel | Panini America

Panini is gearing up for the holiday season along with collectors. They will have no shortage of options for collectors who are looking for a gift purchase, or a potential stocking stuffer. Whether it is an online pack or retail release, there is something that every collector can enjoy from the Panini holiday lineup.