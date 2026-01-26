The Pokémon That Dominated 2025's Card Market

Pokémon has long been one of the leading names in global entertainment. Best known for its ongoing series of video games and anime, the brand has also maintained a steady presence in the trading card game world.

The Pokémon TCG was overshadowed by the games and the cartoons for decades, but this all changed in 2025 when it experienced an unprecedented surge in global popularity starting with the now-infamous Scarlet & Violet: Prismatic Evolutions set.

With over a thousand unique Pokémon out there to be collected, there were some that truly shined above the rest. The characters that you'd most likely know without even being a fan of the franchise. These are the Pokémon that stole the show in 2025.

Pikachu

Cesi Cesarss takes a selfie with Pikachu at the 2018 Pokemon World Championships at the Music City Center in Nashville on Friday, August 24, 2018. Nas Pokemon 04 | Shelley Mays/The Tennessean

It's hard to imagine this list without Pikachu. Having been Pokémon's mascot since the franchise began, Pikachu is one of the most recognizable characters ever and is one of the most collected Pokémon of all time.

Pikachu has a massive catalog of cards especially in the higher-end of the spectrum, most notably Logan Paul's record-setting PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator which is currently on auction. Other significant collaborations with Pokémon's iconic yellow mouse include the Mario and Luigi promos from 2016 and the 'Munch' card which took heavy inspiration from Edvard Munch's painting 'The Scream'.

In terms of overall card value, Pikachu is the most valuable Pokémon with a global market cap of almost $650 million according to CardLadder. With the 30th anniversary of Pokémon coming up and the final sale price of Logan Paul's card still to be determined, this number can easily get even higher soon.

Charizard

Jun 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Logan Paul holds up a Pokemon Charizard card he wears around his neck while speaking to the media after his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (not pictured) at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

While it doesn't have Pikachu's official title as Pokémon mascot, it can be argued that Charizard is right at the same level of popularity especially in the TCG community. Having been around since the very first games and the original Base Set expansion, Charizard has always been a fan favorite — a status that has directly translated to card popularity.

The 1st Edition Base Set Charizard is one of the holy grails of the hobby, with CardLadder sharing that a PSA 10-graded copy last selling for $510,000. Vintage classics like the Dark Charizard from Team Rocket and even modern grails such as the Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet: 151 all hit record-setting numbers years after release.

Umbreon

J.J. Hoover, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, has opened Hoovs Hangout in Alexandria, Kentucky, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The shop offers a variety of trading cards, including sports and Pokemon. This Japanese card is the most expensive collectable in the shop. The shop will also soon include large screen tv’s, arcade games. He plans to host tournaments as well. | Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a lot of demand for Umbreon cards in 2025 which led to its sharp growth in both desirability and monetary value. Unlike Pikachu and Charizard, the most coveted Umbreon cards come from more modern sets compared to vintage releases.

The card that started it all was the Umbreon VMAX Secret Rare from the 2021 Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies set, which has also been nicknamed the 'Moonbreon'. Its design shares a resemblance with Vincent Van Gogh's legendary painting 'The Starry Night' and is one of the most sought-after modern Pokémon cards ever.

Umbreon has always been a well-known character especially as part of the Eeveelution family, and in 2025 CardLadder reported a 102.74% growth, an average daily sales volume in the $40,000 range, and a market cap of $155 million.

