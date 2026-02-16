The Two Big Problems Threatening Mexico Captain’s 2026 World Cup Hopes

Mexico national team captain Edson Álvarez has struggled massively throughout 2025–26, but his situation has only grown more dire since the turn of the year and his place in El Tri’s 2026 World Cup roster could be jeopardized by injury and competition for minutes at club level.

Álvarez fell out of favor at West Ham United at the start of the season, forcing him to search for a new home and join Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe on loan. Jose Mourinho was in charge of Fenerbahçe when Álvarez arrived in Türkiye, but by the time the midfielder made his debut, the manager that pushed for his signing had already been sacked.

Things haven’t improved for the 28-year-old since. Álvarez initially struggled for consistency after rapidly picking up a hamstring injury and has been forced to manage his minutes all term.

But as the calendar turned to 2026, Álvarez’s woes have reached worrying heights, and two specific factors threaten to make his previously undisputed spot in Mexico’s 2026 World Cup roster come into question.

Edson Alvarez Might Require Ankle Surgery

Edson Álvarez hasn’t played barely played over the last two months. | Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Mexico’s captain has been nursing an ankle injury since early December that’s compromised his availability over the past two months. Twice Álvarez has tried to return to the pitch since sustaining the joint issue, and twice he’s been forced to return to the sidelines after aggravating the problem.

After easing into action at the start of February, the Mexico international hasn’t made Fenerbahçe’s matchday squad in their last two games. Prior to the club’s 3–2 victory over Trabzonspor at the weekend, manager Domenico Tedesco revealed the the club “suspects of an injury relapse.”

Reports coming from Türkiye aren’t positive in the slightest either, with multiple accounts suggesting Álvarez could be heading for surgery to fix his injured ankle. Although there’s no confirmation that surgery will be required, it’s a growing possibility.

El Tri striker Santiago Gimenez suffered a similar injury earlier in the season and after conservative treatment, he went under the knife in December and is expected to return to action in early March.

That precedent is far from encouraging for Álvarez. If he were to have surgery which invoked the same three-month recovery timeline, he would face a mighty race against the clock to be ready for the World Cup.

Javier Aguirre and the rest of the Mexico national team will be crossing their fingers hoping Álvarez can avoid any invasive treatment. But even if he manages to overcome the injury without surgery, there’s another unrelated situation that could jeopardize Álvarez’s situation even further.

Legendary Midfielder Threatens Edson Alvarez’s Playing Time

N'Golo Kanté was Fenerbahçe’s marquee winter signing. | Ali Atmaca/Anadolu/Getty Images

If Álvarez’s injury wasn’t enough adversity, he could also find it incredibly difficult to get consistent playing time once he’s back to full fitness given Fenerbahçe recently completed the transfer of legendary French midfielder N’Golo Kanté.

Even before the ankle injury, Álvarez wasn’t an undisputed starter. Now, he’ll have to fight for playing time against one of if not the best defensive midfielder of the past decade.

Former Premier League midfielders Fred and Mattéo Guendouzi are regular starters in Fenerbahçe’s 4-2-3-1 system, with Marco Asensio often operating in the No. 10 role. Kanté’s arrival only further congests the midfield, and even when healthy, Álvarez could be the odd-man out.

"Players must be healthy and playing regularly,” Aguirre said last month when asked what El Tri hopefuls must do to be considered for the 2026 World Cup roster. At this point in time, Mexico’s captain fails to meet either criteria.

If Álvarez overcomes his injury before the World Cup, then it’s hard to envision him not making El Tri’s squad. But if his struggles continue and he arrives to the tournament having barely played since the start of the year, then his spot in Mexico’s lineup against South Africa in the opening game of the competition is far from guaranteed.

