The March GemRate report has been released, and the numbers were record-breaking. GemRate reports that almost 3 million (2.97 million to be exact) cards were graded in March. When most people see these numbers on X, Instagram, or YouTube at first glance, they may not understand the impact and importance that Pokémon/TCG plays in these numbers.



And despite collectors' concern about a grading slowdown, that doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. The global appeal of Pokémon and TCG cannot be overlooked when looking at GemRate's numbers.

🚨 GemRate | March ’26 Grading Recap



Grading activity easily set a new all-time record in March, with 2.97 million cards graded, ⬆~480k compared to February.



Overall grading activity was ⬆19% in March compared to February and ⬆50% YoY.



On a per business day basis, grading… pic.twitter.com/rBoSAYB9zY — GemRate (@gemrate) April 2, 2026

Pokemon's and TCG's Impact and Control on the Grading Market

Month after month, Pokémon continues to outpace all other categories in grading volume. While sports cards fluctuate with seasonality and product release cycles, Pokémon maintains a consistently high level of submissions., something that cannot be overlooked.

Collectors around the world continue to submit TCG cards at remarkable rates. From vintage TCG to modern and ultra-modern, it doesn't matter which era a card comes from; there is a strong demand to have it graded. The numbers tell the story: TCG doesn't rely on a single trend; it thrives on multiple generations collecting simultaneously.

For many in the hobby, Pokémon is quietly becoming the most reliable and consistent segment of the grading market.



Monkey D. Luffy, Pikachu, Charizard PSA 10's | Card Ladder

Grading Character Trends Highlight a More Diverse TCG Market

The top of the TCG character rankings continues to be led by Pokémon GOATs like Pikachu and Charizard, along with other original fan favorites. But one non-Pokémon character continues to rise up the Character Top 10 list.

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece is showing continued strong grading submission numbers, with more than 50,000 submissions in March alone. Luffy's surge highlights that One Piece remains a major force in the TCG market. The franchise has several tailwinds driving its growth, including a successful live-action adaptation on Netflix, high-quality set releases, and increased visibility at local card shows, where dealers continue to move product on the secondary market.

March 2026 PSA Report TCG GemRate | GemRate

Why This Trend Matters More Than Most Collectors Realize

At first glance, these numbers may concern collectors and suggest that the graded card market is on the verge of a bubble, ready to burst at any moment. However, the consistency of these monthly, yearly, and all-time highs suggests the opposite: the market for PSA-graded cards remains as strong as ever.

These sustained high volumes reinforce the idea that this is no longer just a trend, but a new normal. While that shift may take time for some in the hobby to fully accept, the reality is clear: multi-million-card monthly slab reports, especially in the Pokémon/TCG, are likely here to stay.