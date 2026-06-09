Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising set released on May 22, 2026, and this is a good time to look at these cards with a bit of perspective now that the dust has settled from what was kicked up during the initial stampede of Pokémon enthusiasts on launch day.

By allowing some time for the cards to be out there in the wild, in the knowing hands of trainers and collectors alike, it makes for a fun occasion for a Rip & Review of this set.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising, Booster Bundle Details:

Packs: 6 Booster Packs

Cards per pack: 10

Base cards in the set: numbered to 86, with 120 total when including holo and reverse holo variants

Additional cards in the set: 78 known 'secret rares' numbered beyond the base set.

Series information: 4th English product set from the Mega Evolution expansion.

Ripping Into a Mega Evolution Chaos Rising Booster Bundle

We will take each pack as it comes, see what we get and stop to chat along the way.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

A fun start to the booster, first pack opened (pictured above), and we are introduced to some new art of our old friends. Froakie, and Emolga look terrified. Crobat, on the other hand, is dishing out the terror with a menacing sneer. Sligoo, also joining the mouth-open party while mid-snail frolic, is conveying both worry and joy all at once (these four pictured below).

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

Our second pack of this booster provided some nice surprises, including an Ultra Rare card with AZ's Tranquility, a human trainer who provides support by way of a switch-a-roo for an active Pokémon with a benched one. He is a healer too, so if that switch should include an ex going to your bench, they are healed 80 damage (pictured below)

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

Also, Frogadier has an unsettling smugness to him, and we would be remiss if we didn't mention that too (pictured below).

Pokémon cards, AZ's Tranquility card and Frogadier, card are pictured here. | D. Allen Thompson

3rd pack opened, and we picked up our first ex card which is a Gourgeist ex.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

The card features this Pokémon seemingly coming right at us, with leaves, stars, and purplish mist swirling about, while resembling Slender Man in gourd form. Ol' Slender-Gourd's card is shown below on its own to highlight this magnificent weirdo.

Gourgeist ex from Chaos Rising set is pictured. | D. Allen Thompson

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

With our 4th pack, we also had some nice cards, including Deoxys, Metang, and the rest (pictured above).

Chesnaught is featured on this card from the Chaos Rising set. | D. Allen Thompson

Chesnaught is a very cool-looking card. With this evolution from Quilladin, he offers "needly armor" for his attackers.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Chaos Rising cards are shown here in a photo, taken from a booster box pack and displayed. | D. Allen Thompson

We are down to the final two packs in this booster and in this, the 5th pack, we pulled the second ex Pokémon, Mega Pyroar ex.

Mega Pyroar ex card from the Chaos Rising set is pictured here. | D. Allen Thompson

A visually striking card, featuring their brilliant yellow-and-red mane, glittering gold flames, and electric blue tips around the border.

Pokémon cards from the Chaos Rising set pictured here. | D. Allen Thompson

Here, as shown above, we have the cards from the 6th and final pack of our booster Rip & Review. Why not highlight Deoxys, who is featured on two of the cards? Always an interesting Pokémon to visit and check in with, Deoxys, with his different forms for the task at hand, is shown on card 033, in his protective presentation, and in speed mode on card 034, both pictured below.

Two cards from the Chaos Rising set, are pictured here, both of which feature Deoxys. | D. Allen Thompson

The Wrap:

Well, there you have it, a fun-filled look at the contents of a booster bundle from the Chaos Rising set. The highlights of this Rip & Review journey included viewing some great card art, laying our hands on a 'secret rare' with 'AZ's Tranquility', and spending some time with our old friends along the way.

The Chaos Rising set seems to be another solid addition to the Pokémon TCG, and with only 86 base cards, it seems to allow a chance for even modest collectors to complete the set.

Now we wait for the 30th Anniversary set!