Portugal is known for a lot of things: great wine, beautiful seascapes, and those incredible little pasteis de nata custard tarts. It's also a soccer powerhouse that's produced some of the greatest players the beautiful game has ever seen.

Below, we highlight some of Portugal's highest-priced cards to date, worn by players in their nation's colors.

Luís Figo

One of only three Portuguese players to win the Ballon d'Or, Luís Figo captured the award in 2000 after establishing himself as one of the game's premier playmakers through his brilliance with Barcelona and Real Madrid's Galácticos.

A one-of-one BGS 8 2018-19 Panini Immaculate Collection Dual Autographs Platinum Luis Figo & Cristiano Ronaldo | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Figo card sporting a Portugal jersey is a one-of-one BGS 8 with a 10 auto 2018-19 Panini Immaculate Collection Dual autograph that pairs Figo with Cristiano Ronaldo that sold for $5,862 on November 1, 2025.

Eusébio

Eusébio, often referred to in Portugal as "O Rei" ("The King"), was one of the most revered forwards in soccer history. His crowning achievements included capturing the 1965 Ballon d'Or and scoring a tournament-leading nine goals at the 1966 World Cup, helping Portugal secure a third-place finish and elevating the national team onto the global stage.

A PSA 8 1963 Panini Calciatori Blue Name Eusebio card | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Eusebio card is a PSA 8 1963 Panini Calciatori Blue Name Eusebio card that sold for $34,200 on May, 22, 2022. It's important to note that this card does not show Eusebio wearing a Team Portugal shirt; rather, his red shirt is from the kit of S.L. Benfica, the Lisbon-based club where Eusebio became a legend.

No list like this would be complete without finding a way to include The King.

Pepe

One of the fiercest defenders of his generation, Pepe built a reputation on toughness, leadership, and elite positioning. He won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and played a crucial role in Portugal's triumph at UEFA Euro 2016, helping deliver the country's first major international trophy.

An ungraded one-of-one 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Combo Signatures El Samba Prizm Cristiano Ronaldo & Pepe Card | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Pepe card also features the greatest Portuguese player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. This Pepe/Ronaldo card is an ungraded one-of-one Panini World Cup Combo Signatures El Samba Prizm that sold for $42,500 on January 3, 2026. However, this card was sold again in March for $24,300.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The most decorated Portuguese player in history, Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals scored for the Portugal national team by a huge margin, with an incredible 143 international goals. Not only is Ronaldo the best player to ever come out of Portugal, Ronaldo is also widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time. He's second only to Messi in Ballon d'Or awards with five, and even at age 41, he remains the captain and focal point of Portugal's national team.

PSA 10 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold Cristiano Ronaldo /10 #161 | Card Ladder

The highest-selling Cristiano Ronaldo card is a PSA 10 one-of-one green 2018 Panini Kaboom, which sold for $1.35M in May 2026. But he's sporting a Juventus jersey in that photo. The highest-selling Ronaldo card wearing the nation's kit is a PSA 10 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup Gold (/10) card that sold for $162,000 on March 20, 2025.

The future looks bright for Portugal. They have elite young players like Joao Neves and Vitinha, who partner at French giant PSG, one of the most complete midfielders in the game, who also finished third in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting. Portugal's legacy is still being written, and collectors will be watching every step of the way.