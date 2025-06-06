FIFA Club World Cup Gets The Panini Sticker Book Treatment
The 2026 World Cup may be a year away, but Panini and FIFA have teamed up this spring for a new, first-of-its-kind sticker album.
The album marks a significant milestone in soccer collectibles in that it is the first official Club World Cup album produced by Panini.
Out now, the album features 548 stickers across 72 pages, offering fans a comprehensive collection of the tournament's teams and players.
This newest Panini album and stickers coincides with the inaugural 32-team format of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off June 13. The tournament will be played in 11 cities in 12 stadiums across the United States.
The Club World Cup is an international men's soccer tournament where the champion clubs from each of the six FIFA confederations (AFC, CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) compete to determine the world's best club team.
Teams featured in the album include Real Madrid, Boca Juniors, Chelsea, PSG, Inter Milan and Manchester City. Some of the best players in the world are also featured, such as Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
While Panini has also issued a Prizm set (featuring 200 base cards) of the tournament's top players, stickers continue to maintain their allure among collectors. There are many online groups where collectors from around the world can trade.
Panini sticker albums, especially World Cup ones, have been a stable among soccer collectors since 1970. While cards have become very popular with soccer collectors in the U.S. and abroad, stickers continue to be hot sellers.
Each pack contains five stickers. The album and packs are available now on Panini America’s website.
