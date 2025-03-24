Collectibles On SI

Cooper Flagg Card Sells For Nearly $30,000 After Baylor Win

Michael Terry

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks the ball during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no doubt that Cooper Flagg is the biggest story of this season's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The projected top overall draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came into the tournament on the heels of a historic freshman campaign, leading the Duke Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

The electrifying, versatile wing showed flashes of his unbelievable talent in top-seeded Duke's 89-66 blowout win over Baylor. Flagg was fantastic on both ends of the floor, putting up 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and a block. A huge alley-oop dunk will go down as one of the plays of the opening weekend. Flagg has served notice that he and Duke have championship pedigree.

RELATED: Cooper Flagg's Cards looking at March Madness Impact

2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American SuperFractor Cooper Flagg Auto 1/1 / Card Ladder

In the hours after Flagg's all-round performance, the bidding in the auction for Cooper Flagg' 1-of-1 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American #78 SuperFractor Auto was coming to a close. By the time it was over, 75 bids had been lodged, with the winner paying out a total of $28,800 including the Buyer's Premium.

RELATED: JuJu Watkins Cards to Collect This March Madness

2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's A/A SuperFractor Cooper Flagg 1/1 AUTO / Card Ladder

This was the first-ever sale of a Flagg Topps Chrome 1-of-1. The Duke superstar's Bowman U Now debut card sold in January for $3,800. The $28,800 sale on Sunday night was by far the highest recorded for a Cooper Flagg card.

Per Card Ladder, the second and third highest sales come in at $5,899.99 for an auto relic Bowman U Now debut card /10 on March 10 and $5,600 on March 6 for a Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American patch auto card redemption /5..

RELATED: Topps Announces March Madness Trading Cards Are Coming

2024 Topps NOW Cooper Flagg Duke Debut Red Auto Relic Redemption /10 Autograph / Card Ladder

Next up for Flagg is a Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona. His cards are certainly worth keeping an eye on as the games get bigger and bigger.

RELATED: Can Tre Johnson Cards get a March Madness Bounce?

Cooper Flagg 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All American Patch Auto /5 / Card Ladder

MORE COLLECTIBLE UPDATES

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/Prospect Watch