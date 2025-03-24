Cooper Flagg Card Sells For Nearly $30,000 After Baylor Win
There's no doubt that Cooper Flagg is the biggest story of this season's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. The projected top overall draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came into the tournament on the heels of a historic freshman campaign, leading the Duke Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.
The electrifying, versatile wing showed flashes of his unbelievable talent in top-seeded Duke's 89-66 blowout win over Baylor. Flagg was fantastic on both ends of the floor, putting up 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and a block. A huge alley-oop dunk will go down as one of the plays of the opening weekend. Flagg has served notice that he and Duke have championship pedigree.
In the hours after Flagg's all-round performance, the bidding in the auction for Cooper Flagg' 1-of-1 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American #78 SuperFractor Auto was coming to a close. By the time it was over, 75 bids had been lodged, with the winner paying out a total of $28,800 including the Buyer's Premium.
This was the first-ever sale of a Flagg Topps Chrome 1-of-1. The Duke superstar's Bowman U Now debut card sold in January for $3,800. The $28,800 sale on Sunday night was by far the highest recorded for a Cooper Flagg card.
Per Card Ladder, the second and third highest sales come in at $5,899.99 for an auto relic Bowman U Now debut card /10 on March 10 and $5,600 on March 6 for a Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American patch auto card redemption /5..
Next up for Flagg is a Sweet 16 matchup against Arizona. His cards are certainly worth keeping an eye on as the games get bigger and bigger.
