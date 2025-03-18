JuJu Watkins Cards to Collect This March Madness
While Caitlyn Clark dominated the headlines during the entire Women's NCAA Basketball season last year, all the way through to Iowa's defeat in the finals at the hands of South Carolina, there's no questioning who is top of the bill now: USC's Juju Watkins. The sophomore has been the best player in the game this season, averaging 24.6 PPG, 6.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, and 1.9 BLK.
On the heels of the news that Watkins is signing an exclusive deal with Topps, it's clear that the Trojan is a star on the rise. Watkins is not eligible for the 2025 WNBA, but if she was, she would almost certainly be drafted first. An incredible guard who can do it all, a three-level scorer, Watkins has the chance to end her time with the Trojans as one of the greatest college basketball players of all-time.
If the bracket holds, Watkins and USC would face UCONN and Paige Brueckers, the consensus number one pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft in the Elite Eight. If we're lucky enough to get that matchup, there will be a ton of eyeballs on both stars. If Watkins can go on a deep March run, she could make a quick leap to superstardom.
It's fair to assume that success in March will lead to a run on Watkins cards, so let's look at some cards to collect as Watkins and USC, the top seed in their quarter of the bracket, prepare to face off against UNC-Greensboro on Saturday.
2023 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American JuJu Watkins # CA-JWA
Some of Watkins' most sought-after cards can be found in the 2023 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American set. Watkins is among the most sough-after from this set, alongside Bronny James. The card above sold on March 18 for $185. On March 6, a PSA 10 /99 Aqua Refractor fetched $1,500. On Ebay current listings have a low price of $258.96 for any version of this auto.
2023 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American JuJu Watkins # PA-JWA
Another chase card from this set is Watkins' Gameday Paper Auto. The last sale on Card Ladder at writing was on March 13 for $855.35 for a PSA 10. Ebay listings currently include three top-end versions with Watkins inscriptions, 'Hey Mom', 'Hey Dad', and 'Happy Meal'. These three cards range from $3,999.99 - $6,450 at writing.
2022/23 Bowman University Chrome JuJu Watkins Refractor Auto 1st Bowman
How about a 1st Bowman signed Watkins that doesn't break the bank? This /499 refractor auto is currently listed on Ebay at $102.50. Unsigned, Watkins' #43 base 1st Bowman can still be found for $0.99 and up. The 1/1 Superfractor sold for $3,600 in January 2024.
2024/25 Bowman U NOW JuJu Watkins Basketball Card #11B Auto Relic /5
It comes as no surprise that JuJu Watkins has many intriguing Bowman U NOW cards, given the already historic nature of her career at USC. Incredibly, Watkins reached 1,000 points only 38 games into her collegiate career, and this card captures the moment with a game-used ball relic, and Watkins auto. A redemption for a /5 is listed on Ebay for $5,500, a redeption for a /10 at $1999.99. Bidding is currently underway for a /25, with 12 bids so far, the current high sits at $102.50 with over five days to go in the auction. The variation ran alongside the base card #11, featured below, available in base and parallel on Ebay. A PSA 10 base card most recently sold for $46 on March 16. Five such sales have happened in March, ranging from $20.99 - $46.
Of course, given Watkins' ability and star power, more Bowman U NOW cards may be popping up as she leads USC through the tournament.