D’Angelo Ortiz Will Have Cards in Bowman 2025
Topps announced on their website that pre sales for Bowman 2025 would start on April 9, 2025. As expected the release included a few photos of the prospects and rookie that will be part of the product. Topps has yet to release a full checklist, however they did release certain images of cards along with the box art giving collectors a preview of a few of the players included in the product. As expected heralded international signing Roki Sasaki will be getting his first Bowman cards along with third overall pick Charlie Condon and seventh overall pick JJ Wetherholt. Aside from those players, there was another player who’s card was part of the preview. That player was D’Angelo Ortiz, the son of Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
D’Angelo Ortiz was drafted by the Red Sox in the 2025 Draft. The younger Ortiz, like his father, is a power hitting infielder who spent the majority of his time at third base. However, unlike his father, D’Angelo is a righty and bit more athletic having stolen eight bases during his sophomore season at Miami Dade CC. Like his father, D’Angelo has a strong work ethic and so far has gotten great reviews from Red Sox staff about his make up.
Regarding D’Angelo’s hobby market, he's an interesting chase for Red Sox collectors. It's possible that Ortiz is the top chase for the Red Sox but depends on the other players on the Red Sox checklist in Bowman. He’s coming into the baseball hobby with a familiar name so that will could help his hobby market but that doesn't mean that he hasn't earned his spot in within the Red Sox farm system. I feel like fans of the Red Sox that watched D'Angelo grow from the precocious son of David Ortiz to a legitimate baseball player, like myself will, be excited to collect his cards. Having a personal connection to players is part of what makes the hobby great and I can't think of a better player with a connection to Red Sox for fans to chase from Bowman 2025 than D'Angelo Ortiz.