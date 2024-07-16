Red Sox Take David Ortiz's Son D'Angelo in 19th Round of MLB Draft
On July 4, 2004, Boston Red Sox designated hitter and first baseman David Ortiz was not in the lineup for his team's 10-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The future Hall of Famer's son, D'Angelo Ortiz, was born that day in Miami.
Now, 20 years later, the younger Ortiz is a member of the Red Sox organization.
Boston drafted D'Angelo Ortiz in the 19th round of the MLB draft Tuesday out of Miami-Dade College in Miami, making the infielder the event's 567th selection.
Ortiz has spent this summer with the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, for which he is slashing .311/.396/.333 with seven RBIs in 11 games.
The elder Ortiz played 14 years with the Red Sox from 2003 to '16. He won three World Series titles and made 10 All-Star teams with the franchise, becoming one of the most beloved athletes in the history of New England.