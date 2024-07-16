SI

Red Sox Take David Ortiz's Son D'Angelo in 19th Round of MLB Draft

Patrick Andres

The Brockton Rox's D'Angelo Ortiz, son of Red Sox great David Ortiz, looks at a Sea Unicorn pitch during a game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich.
The Brockton Rox's D'Angelo Ortiz, son of Red Sox great David Ortiz, looks at a Sea Unicorn pitch during a game at Dodd Stadium in Norwich. / [John Shishmanian/ NorwichBulletin.com]
In this story:

On July 4, 2004, Boston Red Sox designated hitter and first baseman David Ortiz was not in the lineup for his team's 10-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The future Hall of Famer's son, D'Angelo Ortiz, was born that day in Miami.

Now, 20 years later, the younger Ortiz is a member of the Red Sox organization.

Boston drafted D'Angelo Ortiz in the 19th round of the MLB draft Tuesday out of Miami-Dade College in Miami, making the infielder the event's 567th selection.

Ortiz has spent this summer with the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, for which he is slashing .311/.396/.333 with seven RBIs in 11 games.

The elder Ortiz played 14 years with the Red Sox from 2003 to '16. He won three World Series titles and made 10 All-Star teams with the franchise, becoming one of the most beloved athletes in the history of New England.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB