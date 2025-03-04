Top Five 2025 NFL Wide Receiver Prospects and Their Cards
Here are what you can look for with the top five wide receiver prospects and their cards for the 2025 draft.(For purposes of ranking the wide receivers, CBS Sports was used)
#1 Tetairoa McMillan | Arizona State
Tetairoa McMillan declared for the 2025 NFL Draft as a junior at the University of Arizona. In 2024 he was named Polynesian Player of the Year, was named to 2024 First-Team All Big-12 and was a consensus All-American. His best year came in 2023 when he had 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. 2024 was just shy of those marks at 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns, missing one game during the season. McMillian is slated to go No. 7 overall in CBS's prospect rankings.
One of McMillan's more attractive cards, and valuable, is his 2024 Bowman Chrome U Black Gold Stealth autograph refractor numbered to just 24. This is a PSA 10 went for $350 on March 3rd, according to eBay's sold listings.
#2 Luther Burden III | University of Missouri
Given his 2024 season stats it's odd that he's ranked the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He played in 12 games but only grabbed 676 yards and 6 touchdowns. But much of his hype stems from his 2023 season where he had over 1,200 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Though he has many to choose from, high end and base, you can grab an autograph of his for under $100. His 2024 Bowman Chrome U Sapphire 1st autograph sold for $75, according to eBay sold listings on March 3rd.
#3 Emeka Egbuka | Ohio State
The third-ranked wide reciever on CBS's list is Ohio State Buckeye and current National Champion Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka played in 16 games this season and amassed just over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Overall his career yards stand at 2,868 to go with 14 touchdowns.
Most of Egbuka's cards come from Bowman's Best U, but you can find him in Leaf products too. But his most attractive, and more valuable cards come from the Bowman's Best products. His cards are reasonably priced, the below autograph can be purchased for around $100, while his base non-numbered cards are well under that price point.
#4 Matt Golden | Texas
Matt Golden, a junior out of Texas, made a big jump from 2023 to 2024 statistically. In 2023 he amassed just 404 yards and caught 6 touchdowns. But this past season those numbers jumped to 987 and 9 respectively. Golden declared for the NFL Draft on January 13th.
A quick eBay search for 'Matt Golden autograph' and you'll see that most of his inked cards (and his cards in general) come from Leaf. But he does have some in the Bowman U product, like this gold sticker auto numbered to 50. His Leaf cards are very inexpensive, around $20-$30. When searching his sold listings on eBay, he barely has any Bowman U sales. But his gold #/50 is listed for $120 or best offer.
#5 Tre Harris | Ole Miss
Rounding out the top five is Tre Harris, a senior out of Ole Miss. Harris started his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech before transfering to Ole Miss in 2023. This season Harris had 1,030 yards and caught 7 touchdowns.
Looking on eBay, it doesn't look like Harris has anything out of Bowman Chrome U or Bowman's Best U, but he has a ton of autos available from Leaf. His biggest card in the search is his 1/1 gold vinyl from Leaf Pro Set. It's yours for just $127.99 or best offer.