PSA Announces First Step in $200M Investment, PSA Europe to Start Operations in August

PSA Europe is beginning operations this summer in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its ongoing efforts to empty out the backlog that forced the pause of its value and bulk tiers earlier this month. This is the first manifestation of the $200M investment announcement as their operations scale globally.

PSA Europe will be roughly similar to PSA Japan's size, but no specific grading output number.

Why Did PSA Choose Germany for their European Hub?

June 8, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S.; A Germany fan during training. | Chuck Burton-Imagn Images

Germany represents one of Europe's largest, most passionate, and fastest-growing trading card economies. Frankfurt is specifically positioned at the absolute center of Europe’s logistics network. Its world-class air, rail, and road infrastructure allows PSA to offer rapid, highly secure transit and reliable localized service to collectors, dealers, and trading card shows across the entire continent.

Matthias Peuckert has joined as the General Manager of Collectors/PSA Europe. Matthias brings over 20 years of international commercial leadership experience, having previously served as CEO of Germany for DocMorris AG and spent over 14 years as a Senior Director at Amazon EU, orchestrating pan-European expansions.

He is also a lifelong trading card and memorabilia collector, blending high-level executive expertise with genuine passion for the hobby.

In 2026, PSA have announced plans to hire around 100 local team members in Frankfurt. The hiring wave spans General Operations (Graders, Research Specialists, Security, and Floor Management) as well as corporate infrastructure support, including G&A, Marketing, Finance, Accounting, Business Development, and IT.

What is the Timeline for Operations in Germany?

PSA Europe submissions will begin in July for PSA Authorized Dealers and other partners

Grading to begin in August for these early access partners.

Full launch expected later this year, assuming all operations work smoothly, per PSA. However, getting operations started in Europe should help ease the burden on the American offices.

According to PSA, in May, roughly 30% of all global PSA submissions originated outside the United States. The whole hobby will benefit from PSA Europe's opening. International turnaround times will drop significantly because we are eliminating customs and shipping distances. US operations will receive fewer international submissions, freeing up those operations.

What Will Be Accepted at the Germany Office?

A PSA 10 2006 Pokemon EX Holon Phantoms Holo Gold Star Pikachu #104 | Card Ladder

At launch, PSA Europe will accept and grade sports cards and TCGs (like Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!). T

The international collector base is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with PSA’s overseas submission volume tracking at a staggering 100%+ Compound Annual Growth Rate over the last 5 years.

So, yes, both sports and TCG will be accepted at the German office. With the burden the TCG, and Pokémon specifically, have put on the market as a whole, another office opening up that will help ease the load should surely pay dividends sooner rather than later.

Will it be enough to offset another 4 million cards that PSA announced they received between the announcement of their pause and the actual pause? Only time will tell, but this is just phase one.