Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Germany knows that a second Group E win will amount to guaranteed progression to the World Cup knockout phase for the first time since winning the competition 12 years ago.

In Côte d’Ivoire, the four-time champion faces a team chasing its own history. Having beaten Ecuador narrowly last time out, it too has the knockout phase within its grasp, which would be a first for the West African nation after routine group stage exits in every prior appearance.

There is no threat of a repeat of Germany’s 7–1 win over Curaçao from almost a week ago, but Julian Nagelsmann’s team enters the match as favorite.

This is everything you need to know about the match.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Score Prediction

Germany Rides Early Momentum

Germany had a prolific start. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Curaçao was a potential banana skin for Germany, especially after the indignity and disappointment of exiting both of the last two World Cups at the group stage. So to win, and win big, was an important boost to confidence and should serve the team well moving forward.

Côte d’Ivoire is a much higher caliber opponent—itself riding high after a significant opening win secured in dramatic late fashion against Ecuador—and will be much more challenging.

Still, Germany’s extra quality gives it the decisive edge.

Germany wasn’t flawless against Curaçao: The Caribbean-island team responded well to falling behind and deserved the equalizer, even if things eventually fell apart in the rest of the match. There is weakness in this Germany team if it can exploited.

The Caribbean-island team responded well to falling behind and deserved the equalizer, even if things eventually fell apart in the rest of the match. There is weakness in this Germany team if it can exploited. Côte d’Ivoire misses chances: Even if it can create, this team isn’t necessarily clinical in front of goal. Of the two ‘big chances’ Les Éléphants made against Ecuador, both were missed, and the late goal from Amad Diallo wasn’t actually classified as such.

Prediction: Germany 3–1 Côte d’Ivoire

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire

There is no reason to change a winning team. | Sports Illustrated

Although the entire roster is desperate to get on the pitch and Deniz Undav in particular got two assists off the bench against Curaçao, Germany could stay unchanged.

Julian Nagelsmann has all 26 players available, so there are plenty of options from the bench again.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Two changes could be made to the team. | Sports Illustrated

Côte d’Ivoire lined up 4-4-2 for a warmup win over Scotland earlier this month and didn’t stray from that against France a few days later—another win for Les Éléphants. So while there might be temptation to put an extra central midfielder into the team at the expense of a forward, recent precedent suggests manager Emerse Faé will not reshuffle out of fear.

That said, there could still be personnel changes. It makes sense to reward Amad for his matchwinner with a place in the XI. Even though Elye Wahi has been granted belated entry into Canada amid an investigation into alleged spot fixing, the less than ideal preparation could see someone else start.

Côte d’Ivoire predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-4-2): Y. Fofana; Doué, Singo, N’Dicka, Konan; Amad Diallo, Kessié, S. Fofana, Diomande; Pepé, Bonny.

What Time Does Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Saturday, June 20

: Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS 2, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC