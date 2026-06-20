Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Germany knows that a second Group E win will amount to guaranteed progression to the World Cup knockout phase for the first time since winning the competition 12 years ago.
In Côte d’Ivoire, the four-time champion faces a team chasing its own history. Having beaten Ecuador narrowly last time out, it too has the knockout phase within its grasp, which would be a first for the West African nation after routine group stage exits in every prior appearance.
There is no threat of a repeat of Germany’s 7–1 win over Curaçao from almost a week ago, but Julian Nagelsmann’s team enters the match as favorite.
This is everything you need to know about the match.
Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Score Prediction
Germany Rides Early Momentum
Curaçao was a potential banana skin for Germany, especially after the indignity and disappointment of exiting both of the last two World Cups at the group stage. So to win, and win big, was an important boost to confidence and should serve the team well moving forward.
Côte d’Ivoire is a much higher caliber opponent—itself riding high after a significant opening win secured in dramatic late fashion against Ecuador—and will be much more challenging.
Still, Germany’s extra quality gives it the decisive edge.
- Germany wasn’t flawless against Curaçao: The Caribbean-island team responded well to falling behind and deserved the equalizer, even if things eventually fell apart in the rest of the match. There is weakness in this Germany team if it can exploited.
- Côte d’Ivoire misses chances: Even if it can create, this team isn’t necessarily clinical in front of goal. Of the two ‘big chances’ Les Éléphants made against Ecuador, both were missed, and the late goal from Amad Diallo wasn’t actually classified as such.
Prediction: Germany 3–1 Côte d’Ivoire
Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire
Although the entire roster is desperate to get on the pitch and Deniz Undav in particular got two assists off the bench against Curaçao, Germany could stay unchanged.
Julian Nagelsmann has all 26 players available, so there are plenty of options from the bench again.
Germany predicted lineup vs. Côte d’Ivoire (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.
Côte d’Ivoire Predicted Lineup vs. Germany
Côte d’Ivoire lined up 4-4-2 for a warmup win over Scotland earlier this month and didn’t stray from that against France a few days later—another win for Les Éléphants. So while there might be temptation to put an extra central midfielder into the team at the expense of a forward, recent precedent suggests manager Emerse Faé will not reshuffle out of fear.
That said, there could still be personnel changes. It makes sense to reward Amad for his matchwinner with a place in the XI. Even though Elye Wahi has been granted belated entry into Canada amid an investigation into alleged spot fixing, the less than ideal preparation could see someone else start.
Côte d’Ivoire predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-4-2): Y. Fofana; Doué, Singo, N’Dicka, Konan; Amad Diallo, Kessié, S. Fofana, Diomande; Pepé, Bonny.
What Time Does Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire Kick Off?
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Stadium: BMO Field
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
How to Watch Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS 2, RDS App, CTV, CTV App, Crave
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player
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Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.