PSA expanding international footprint into Europe

PSA is expanding its coverage overseas.

The company announced it is launching "PSA Europe" in Frankfurt, Germany. The initiative will launch in the summer of 2026 and will be the first full-scale authentication and grading operation in continental Europe. The decision to expand provides European collectors more access to the company, as interest in collectibles rises globally.

“Collectors and hobbyists exist in every region of the world, and Europe is one of the largest and fastest-growing trading card markets, with a thriving hobbyist community,” said Nat Turner, CEO of Collectors Universe, Inc., parent company of PSA. “Frankfurt stands at the heart of Europe’s transportation network, and bringing PSA Europe to this centralized location will make it easier for more European collectors to grade their collectibles.”

PSA's Germany-based grading center is the second of its kind overseas. Back in 2018, the company opened an authentication and grading center in Japan. PSA's Head of International Ryan Miller, explained that the company is proud of its continued growth as this latest move extends global reach and makes an easier process for collectors.

While the company continues to expand its presence, Miller says PSA's standards remain the same.

“The number one priority is that the standards remain the same as the United States,” said Miller.

The opening of PSA Europe will include 100 new hires across several departments, including marketing, operations, customer success and logistics. The new section of PSA will be able to accept submissions upon its opening and will allow for collectors to bypass the hassle of international shipping and customs that occurred as a result of shipping submissions to the United States.

“I am truly excited to make collectors’ lives much easier across Europe by bringing PSA’s trusted grading standards closer to them. It’s an honor to help build such a world-class service for the collecting community and to support the growth of this vibrant and passionate market," said General Manager of PSA Europe Matthias Peuckert.

For more information on the expansion, visit PSA's website.

