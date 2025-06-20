Liverpool Smash British Transfer Record to Sign Florian Wirtz
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz for what's understood to be a British record transfer fee.
The 22-year-old successfully passed a medical before signing a long-term contract with the club, and is expected to join up with his teammates for July pre-season.
The Athletic report Liverpool have agreed to pay up to €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) to bring Wirtz to Anfield this summer. Liverpool will pay a guaranteed €117.5 million (£100.1 million, $136.1 million) , with an additional €18.8 million (£16 million, $21.8 million) attached in performance-related add-ons.
If every metric is met, the signing would break the Premier League record currently held by Chelsea’s £115 million ($156.4 million) acquisition of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. Wirtz's signing does in fact smash Liverpool's record held by Darwin Núñez (£85 million, $115.6 million).
“I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful. Last season they won the Premier League so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious,” Wirtz said in his first interview for the club.
Wirtz rose to prominence in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side that went invincible two campaigns ago in the Bundesliga. He has 31 caps for the German national team under his belt as well including seven goals for the senior team.
The German can play across the front line, but strives in a creative midfield role or as a second striker.
Wirtz reunites with former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool with both players moving to Merseyside this summer, as well goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.