Purdue’s Braden Smith: Collecting His Own Cards and Rewriting the Record Book

Braden Smith has always been about setting the table. Now he’s starting to collect it, and he started with his own cards.

The Purdue point guard recently showed off a personal stash of his own trading cards, autos, parallels, and even custom pieces, offering a rare look at how one of college basketball’s most accomplished players is documenting his career as it unfolds.

The NCAA's all-time assist leader Braden Smith dropped by to show us his insane collection of ultra-rare trading cards OF HIMSELF... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oonhTeYR0r — Topps (@Topps) May 7, 2026

And this isn’t just any player building a personal collection.

Smith is the NCAA Division I all-time assists leader. He passed Bobby Hurley’s long-standing mark of 1,076 during the 2026 NCAA Tournament and now sits north of 1,100 career assists, a record that had stood for more than three decades.

From Record Book to Cardboard

That moment didn’t just live in the box score. It made its way onto cardboard almost immediately. Within days, Topps turned Smith’s milestone into a Bowman U card, highlighted by a 1/1 version that includes a piece of the Nike shooting sleeve he wore the night he broke the record, paired with an on-card autograph.

Braden Smith - 2025-26 Bowman U NOW® Basketball - Card 44 - PR: 3477 | Topps.com

It’s the kind of card that defines a player’s early market. And Smith already has a surprisingly deep one. His core “rookie” line centers on 2024 Bowman Chrome University, including 1st Bowman autos and a range of color refractors. Those are the cards collectors are tracking now, the ones that will carry weight if he makes the jump to the NBA.

Then there’s the record card. If that 1/1 ever surfaces at auction, there’s a real chance collectors won’t be the only ones chasing it.

Collecting While the Story Is Still Being Written

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after defeating the Texas Longhorns | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What stands out about Smith isn’t just that he has cards. It’s that he’s actively engaging with them as his career evolves.

2025-26 Bowman Basketball Braden Smith 1/1 | CardLadder

The clip of him laying out his personal collection, including custom cards created specifically for him, feels different from the usual signing-session content.

There’s something deliberate about holding onto your own first autos, your milestone cards, and the early versions of your story before anyone else can define it.

Braden Smith's 1/1 Gold Auto Bowman U Now March Madness Record Watch sold for $5,000 in March. | eBay via Card Ladder

In the same stretch where he broke Hurley’s record, he also signed a national NIL deal with State Farm, part of a growing portfolio that reportedly values him around $1 million. At the same time, early NBA projections place him in the second-round conversation, with scouts pointing to elite vision and feel, even as they debate his long-term ceiling.

He’s building value on multiple fronts. On the court, in the market, and now in his own collection—the ultimate bet on himself.

A Different Kind of Player-Collector

Smith isn’t the first athlete to collect his own cards. Players like Mike Trout, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Evan Longoria have all spoken about keeping key pieces of their own careers, treating them as part archive, part investment.

Braden Smith Fletcher Loyer Dual Auto Black Refractor 1/10 PSA 9 Auto 10 (eBay ask: $3,000) | https://ebay.us/m/hbbNIK

But there’s a difference: many of those players are looking back and stocking up on their cards after success in their respective leagues.

Smith is collecting in real time, ahead of his own future success.