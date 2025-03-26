Derik Queen gets Bowman U Now Card for Buzzer Beater
The NCAA Tournament kicked off last weekend. While there were the typical upsets and some close games, the first two rounds lacked the drama that fans and collectors are used to seeing. That was until 12 seed Colorado State took on 4 seed Maryland in the round of 32 game. The game itself was back and forth and capped by two amazing plays to close out the game. With six seconds left and trailing by two the Rams Jake Lake drilled a three to give Colorado State a one point lead. Not to be outdone, Derik Queen got the ball at the top of the key, drove to the hoop and banked in a fadeaway jumper for the win. After the win Topps announced that Queen would receive a Topps Now Bowman U card commemorating his big shot.
The Bowman U card shows Queen in action as he’s taking the winning jump shot. As is the case with other Topps now releases will include parallels numbered 50 and below. Also collectors can chase low numbered autos starting at ten and below and including a one of one.
Queen has already established himself as one of the top players in the country with a stellar season at Maryland. Queen averaged 15 points per game, 9 rebounds per game on 52% shooting from the floor. Queen is also considered a lock to go in the lottery in the 2025 NBA draft and is projected to go anywhere from tenth overall to as high as fifth. For collectors and fans of Queen, this Bowman U Now auto represents a fun chase for an up and coming player with tremendous upside.