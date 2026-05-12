Randy Orton's Wrestlemania 41 Patch Auto Sets Second-Highest WWE Sale Ever

With the card market heating up as we head towards the summer months, the wrestling market was one of the few down over the last month. Could the Randy Orton Wrestlemania 41 patch auto from 2025 Topps Royalty WWE be the thing that turns things around in the market? Granted, the wrestling market is only down just 0.36%, but the infusion of the 2025 Topps Royalty WWE could heat things up.

Randy Orton’s 1-of-1 WrestleMania 41 patch autograph fetched $42,100 at auction last night, making it the second-most expensive WWE trading card of all time 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rcbWMSYgtH — Topps (@Topps) May 12, 2026

The sale of the 2025 Topp Dynasty Randy Orton Wrestlemania Match-Used 1/1 Patch Auto doubles the previous second-highest sale of a WWE card, a 2022 Prizm Stone Cold Steve Austin Black 1/1 that sold for $21,000. The highest-selling WWE card remains the 2022 Prizm The Rock Black 1/1, in a PSA 7, that sold for a whopping $126,000 in 2023.

A Surprise Buyer Miss Out

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a call against the Atlanta Hawks | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns isn't new to the hobby. He's been ripping packs on YouTube and even has his own store now. He was also the lucky collector who found the Topps Inception Yoshinobu Yamamoto 1/1 Auto on stream and took it to auction. So it isn't a major surprise that he was in on the Randy Orton auction.

NY Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he was outbid on the historic Randy Orton card at the last second:



"Thought it was ours for the taking, until a last minute NUCLEAR bid snuck in!"



"Thought 40k would get it done" https://t.co/qmp1boEs0i pic.twitter.com/rsc7YDLyw2 — Topps (@Topps) May 12, 2026

While Towns thought he was safe with a $40,000 bid, a last-minute snipe took him out and won the auction over him, and he took to social media to commiserate about his disappointment in missing out. It appears he is still a buyer, though!

The History of Randy Orton Cards

Randy Orton Gold Prizm | Card Ladder

The $42,100 sale is the highest, by far, for any Randy Orton card. The previous record was the 2022 Prizm Gold /10 (pictured above). The record stood for three years as the first-year Prizm craze took over WWE collectors. A lot of the top sales for wrestlers, and WWE overall, come from the 2022 Prizm.

Unseen footage of Randy Orton signing one of the most important cards in WWE history 👀 https://t.co/qmp1boEs0i pic.twitter.com/1bKhW4zsHd — Topps (@Topps) May 12, 2026

It's a bit of a shock seeing the Gold /10 Prizm being the top Orton sale of all-time before this 2025 Topps Royalty Wrestlemania Patch Auto, because the Prizm beat out a 1/1 Flawless Auto from the iconic 2024 set, or a 1/1 Impeccable Stainless Stars Auto with multiple inscriptions.

Randy Orton 1/1 Auto Inscription | Card Ladder

The rise of the 2025 Topps Royalty Wrestlemania Patch

Wrestlemania Patch 1/1 Checklist | Beckett

Looking at the 2025 Topps Royalty Wrestlemania Patch checklist, there are at least a few other options that could top the Randy Orton sale.

John Cena, for sure, will top the Orton sale and could come close to topping The Rock sale for an all-time WWE sale. In addition to Cena, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Joe Hendry, Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton all have a chance to top the Orton sale. It will be fascinating to watch as the market progresses and more are sold.