The episodes of Monday Night Raw in the weeks after WrestleMania are often some of the most highly anticipated and exciting nights of the year for WWE fans. During those weeks, WWE often debuts new stars from NXT to the main roster. One such debut was former NXT and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, who immediately made his presence felt, and the WWE card market responded.

Joe Hendry TNA Series 1 trading card | eBay

For those unaware, Joe Hendry has been a wrestling star on the rise for the past several years. Prior to making his debut under the WWE umbrella, Hendry was one of the most popular stars of TNA and the independent wrestling scene. Thanks to the working relationship between WWE and TNA, Hendry gained more exposure and saw his popularity explode after making his debut while still under contract to TNA.

Joe Hendry Topps Now rookie card | Topps.com

These appearances eventually led to a WrestleMania match against Randy Orton and, eventually, a full-time contract with WWE. That led to him being brought up to the Raw brand. Also, because of the relationship between TNA and WWE, Hendry was included in several trading card sets, including Topps Now and, eventually, his Chrome debut in WWE Topps Chrome 2026.

What this Means for Collectors

Joe Hendry’s main roster call-up is nothing but positive for his fans and collectors. Heading into his Raw debut, Hendry was one of the top chases amongst WWE superstars in recent Topps products, as one of the few rookies, including Topps Chrome and Topps Royalty.

Joe Hendry Topps Chrome Cosmic rookie card numbered to 99 | Topps.com

Although his spot price in breaks was not quite at the top of the market like current stars such as Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, or legends like the Rock or Steve Austin, he was too far behind, checking in around $100-150, depending on the product and break format.

Another important item for Hendry fans and collectors is that his WrestleMania debut patch will be part of the Royalty product. I also expect that if his debut patch autograph reaches auction, it would be his most sought-after collectible ever.

Joe Hendry is a star on the rise, and clearly, WWE shares that sentiment by continuing to show faith in him, not just with his call-up to Raw but also by immediately placing him in a feud with the top villains on Raw, in Logan Paul and The Vision. There’s a reason fans and collectors continue to believe in Joe Hendry, and if you haven’t had a chance to see his work, it’s not too late to find out why.