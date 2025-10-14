Ranking the best team athletes of all time

First of all there is no perfect way to make this list. However, it's fun to examine the contenders for greatest team athlete of all time. So that means no Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, etc. It does mean that there are different decades, sports, skills, and awards to take into consideration. The top five are Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi and Tom Brady. Also, athletes of this level have some of the most famous cards of ever. A look at a card for each player as well.

5. Michael Jordan

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Michael Jordan maybe the most exciting player in NBA history, but he was also surrounded by great teams. Debatable as the best player in Basketball history, doesn't help move up this list. He has the accolades: 5x MVP, 14x All-Star, 6x NBA Champ, 6x Finals MVP, and the list goes on from there. However, there are many great players in NBA history and the separation is up for question.

4. Tom Brady

Autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Gold BGS 9/10 Tom Brady | Card Ladder

Tom Brady and The Patriots dynasty is the greatest in NFL history. An additional Super Bowl victory with Tampa Bay puts him in rare air of the greatest players in league history. Why isn't he higher on the list? Well like Jordan, he has the hardware: 15x Pro Bowl, 3x MVP, 7x Super Bowl Champion, and more. Was Jerry Rice a better WR than Brady was a Quarterback? How much better was Brady than Joe Montana or Johnny Unitas? In a list that splits hairs, Brady is number four.

3. Wayne Gretzky

1979 O-PEE-CHEE Wayne Gretzky Rookie PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Wayne Gretzky is third on the list. Maybe more accomplishments than anyone else. "The Great One" not only has one of sports coolest nicknames, but just about every career record in NHL history. His total assist alone would be the all-time points leader. Having played for 5 teams in a 20 year career, Gretzky is the gold standard of hockey history. On most list he is number one. However, when ranking the Greatest Team Athletes he comes in at number three.

2. Lionel Messi

2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks Lionel Messi PSA 10 | Card Ladder

46 career trophies, 8 Ballon d'Or awards, and has a list for every league he has played in. Of course, this is the great Lionel Messi. The most controversial ranking on this list, many consider him the Goat of Goats. Second on this list is quite a feet and Messi deservers it. Any list of greatest soccer players includes the Argentinian sensation, Messi.

1. Babe Ruth

1933 Goudey Babe Ruth PSA 9 | Card Ladder

To be the Greatest Team Athlete of All Time, an athlete has to be the true undisputed best ever. Well how about the player synonymous with not only their sport but the world wide lexicon. That was Babe Ruth. A player that pitched, hit, and dominated at both. Traditional stats and advance metrics all support his greatness. The teams he played on were winners. Almost 100 years after his retirement he his the standard to which all MLB players are compared. Congratulations, Babe, you are the GOAT.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: