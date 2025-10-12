2025 Topps Update Baseball to offer Shohei Ohtani Sketch Cards

Topps Baseball products typically feature a variety of chase elements for collectors to search after, and sketches sometimes fall on that list. With the release of 2025 Topps Update, artist drawn sketches of Shohei Ohtani will be in the product, but with a twist. The twist is that the sketches will show a progression of the finalized product, adding some additional intrigue for Ohtani collectors. With this information being known, here is a look at what the sketch cards will look like, and how collectors can find them in packs.

The Sketch Cards

The sketches were designed by artist Keegan Hall. There are four sketches that exist, and again, the emphasis is on the artistic process, and how the final version came to be. For example, the first sketch shows a detailed drawing of Ohtani in what appears to be an instance of him finishing the follow through of his swing, admiring a potential home run. The background is completely white, indicating that the sketch is not yet complete. The Topps logo is found in the top right of the card as well. As with any sketch card, this specific card would be a 1/1, but 4 total cards make up the set.

2025 Topps Update Series Shohei Ohtani Sketch Card | Topps via Instagram

In comparison, the finished Ohtani sketch is also a card that can be found. It features the completed background of the card, which features fans from the ballpark. The card also features some additional shading to make the card more vibrant and eye popping to collectors. While a 1/1, this particular sketch card shows off the finished product, bookending the previous preview image that was released by Topps.

2025 Topps Update Series Shohei Ohtani Sketch Card | Topps via Instagram

Odds

At the time of writing, Topps has not released odds for pulling a sketch card out of a hobby or jumbo pack. However, collectors may be starting to speculate how difficult it may be to pull based on the odds from 2024 Topps Update Baseball. Last year, the odds of pulling a sketch card out of a hobby box was 1 in 12,532 packs. In jumbo boxes, the odds were 1 in 2,742 packs. While the odds will likely be similar this year, Ohtani has a strong following in the hobby, and collectors will want to get their hands on these sketch cards. If one can get all four, it would make one really unique piece.

2025 Topps Update Baseball looks to be great release for the hobby, and the recent announcement of Shohei Ohtani sketch cards adds to the anticipation. On top of that, the 4 sketches that show the progression of the sketch could make up the centerpiece of anyone's collection. 2025 Topps Update Baseball is scheduled to release on October 29th, 2025.

