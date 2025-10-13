Topps announces 2025 Pro Debut pre-sale
In this story:
Topps announced today the pre-sale of their 2025 Pro Debut product, one of the year's most popular baseball card releases when it comes to those chasing autographs in quantity, and quality. Travis Bazzana landed on the box cover this year.
RELATED: Topps announces 'Three Kings' card program
Pro Debut is one of the more economically priced products, at $109.99 for pre-sale on Topps.com. Most years Topps releases two SKUs, the hobby box and the jumbo box, however this year it looks like they are only offering one SKU and they are calling it the hobby box. And while it has four autographs, the box image shows it looking more like a jumbo box.
In year's past, the hobby box typically came with four autographs, while the jumbo box came with three, but you had better odds hitting a chrome autograph. This year with just the one SKU, you still get four autographs. Not many hobby products are released that include more than two.
The product features mostly prospects, but differing from a Bowman product, the Topps Pro Debut features players in their minor league uniforms, with the logos in tow. According to the product page, it will have a 200-player checklist.
For the first time, collector's can pull jumbo autograph relic cards, as well as logoman autograph relic cards. Chrome variations and new inserts are also included in the new 2025 Pro Debut, according to the Topps product page.
While cards of top stars don't bring the resale value of a Topps Chrome, or even a Bowman product, you still can pull some great cards that are highly desirable. For instance, last year Paul Skenes had autographs, and regardless of the uniform, will still sell on the open market.
According to 130 Point, the above Paul Skenes card sold for $450 on a buy-it-now sale on eBay.
The Topps Product page lists November 12, 2025 as the release date.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz