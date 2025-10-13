Topps announces 2025 Pro Debut pre-sale

Topps announced today the pre-sale of their 2025 Pro Debut product, one of the year's most popular baseball card releases when it comes to those chasing autographs in quantity, and quality. Travis Bazzana landed on the box cover this year.

Topps Pro Debut is one of the most popular releases of the year. It comes with four autographs per box and features the game's great prospects, and will feature some retired veteran players. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bderd6hv

Pro Debut is one of the more economically priced products, at $109.99 for pre-sale on Topps.com. Most years Topps releases two SKUs, the hobby box and the jumbo box, however this year it looks like they are only offering one SKU and they are calling it the hobby box. And while it has four autographs, the box image shows it looking more like a jumbo box.

2025 Topps Pro Debut hobby box. This year it looks like they have just one version and while it's called a hobby box it looks more like jumbo boxes from year's past. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bderd6hv

In year's past, the hobby box typically came with four autographs, while the jumbo box came with three, but you had better odds hitting a chrome autograph. This year with just the one SKU, you still get four autographs. Not many hobby products are released that include more than two.

The product features mostly prospects, but differing from a Bowman product, the Topps Pro Debut features players in their minor league uniforms, with the logos in tow. According to the product page, it will have a 200-player checklist.

Topps Pro Debut gives collectors a cheaper option to pull autographs of some of the game's top prospects, like this Jac Caglianone red autograph. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bderd6hv

For the first time, collector's can pull jumbo autograph relic cards, as well as logoman autograph relic cards. Chrome variations and new inserts are also included in the new 2025 Pro Debut, according to the Topps product page.

Konnor Griffin on one of the new inserts in the 2025 Pro Debut product includes 'Drafted' cards which has a school book-typed theme to it. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/bderd6hv

While cards of top stars don't bring the resale value of a Topps Chrome, or even a Bowman product, you still can pull some great cards that are highly desirable. For instance, last year Paul Skenes had autographs, and regardless of the uniform, will still sell on the open market.

2024 Topps Pro Debut Paul Skenes Chrome Autograph, graded PSA Mint 9 with an autograph grade of GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/38xsyv6d

According to 130 Point, the above Paul Skenes card sold for $450 on a buy-it-now sale on eBay.

The Topps Product page lists November 12, 2025 as the release date.

