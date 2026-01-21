Rickey Henderson, a legend of the game, has his Topps rookie card in 1980 Topps Baseball. On January 3rd, 2026, Henderson's 1980 Topps #482 rookie in a PSA 10 sold for a record-high $183,000, via Auction with Goldin.

The 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson Base #482 PSA 10 (pop 26) set an all-time high when it sold for $183,000.00 (Jan 3, 2026) via Auction with Goldin. pic.twitter.com/DEew5rzFRF — Card Ladder (@CardLadder) January 5, 2026

Previously the record-high for this card was $180,100, on February 15th, 2021, via eBay auction. This card is highly sought after by collectors, because in a PSA 10, there are just 26 total copies in existence. The white border surrounding this card is prone to chipping, and now being 46 years old, the POP count is unlikely to increase.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson watches the Oakland Athletics take on the St. Louis Cardinals | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Within the 1980 Topps baseball set, Henderson's rookie is the lone HOF rookie card you are looking for. This set would have been left behind in time if it weren't for Henderson's rookie card being included in the set. The 1980 set reappeared in 2021, where Topps released a Throwback Thursday set, that was an online-exclusive, which featured 16 different players, from the likes of Aaron Judge, Bo Jackson, and a rookie of Jazz Chisholm. Also included within this Throwback Thursday set was the return of Henderson's rookie, which was printed as a "short print", with the possibility of pulling an SP coming 1:20 sets.

Henderson was elected in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, after a storied 25-season career in the MLB. Henderson holds the MLB record for career stolen bases, runs, unintentional walks, and leadoff home runs. Recognized by many for his speed on the base paths, Henderson also holds the record for most stolen bases in a single-season, with 130 in 1982, and is the only player in American League history to have multiple 100+ SB seasons.

OCTOBER 16, 1990: Rickey Henderson gets a hit in the third, a double, but does not score during Game 1 of the World Series at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati. 1990 Cincy Reds 26 | The Enquirer/Joanne Rim, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With Henderson's death in December 2024, many collectors found themselves wanting to own a piece of the "Man of Steal". This led to a $6,000 (4%) increase of Henderson's 1980 Topps #482 from December 2024 to January 2025, according to Card Ladder. With the lack of supply in a PSA 10 copy, with just 26 total copies, as these cards get put into collections, this card is likely to rarely surface in a capacity to be purchased, leading to the demand post Henderson's death.

