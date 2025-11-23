Rare Autographed 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth headlines auction that could break records

Headlining the REA Fall Catalog Auction is an extremely rare hobby piece, a 1933 Goudey #144 Babe Ruth graded PSA FAIR 1.5 (MK), which also features one of Ruth’s sharpest known signatures (the signature was subsequently graded PSA/DNA NM 7). Having been inscribed with the words, “Sincerely/Babe Ruth”, this on-card autograph takes one of the hobby’s most iconic cards to a brand-new level.

1933 Goudey - Babe Ruth (#144) - PSA/DNA Auto Card | https://bid.collectrea.com/lots/162136

Complementing the extremely rare Babe Ruth are none other than the higher-graded iconic rookie cards of Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron.

The second headliner to be featured in REA’s Fall Catalog Auction is that of an SGC NM 84 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle, which features a deep-blue background, a sharp portrait, and favorable centering. With demand for 1952 Mantles still surging, this card could be at the center of a competitive bidding war and one that has the potential to break the existing sales records for 1952 Mantles that are of an equal grade.

1952 Topps - Mickey Mantle - SGC NM 84 | https://bid.collectrea.com/lots/162135

The third headliner to be featured in REA’s Fall Catalog Auction is that of a 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron Rookie graded SGC MINT 9. As one of only five that are graded at this level and with none graded higher by SGC, this card features razor-sharp corners and an outstanding gloss, which are traits that are rarely found and highly coveted among collectors.

1954 Topps - Hank Aaron - SGC 9 | https://bid.collectrea.com/lots/162134

Beyond the three iconic cards noted above, the auction also includes a variety of 1914 Cracker Jack cards such as a PSA 2.5 Christy Mathewson, a PSA 5 Ty Cobb and a PSA 4.5 Honus Wagner. In addition to the Cracker Jack’s the auction also features a T206 Cy Young Portrait PSA 8, a rare 1933 Goudey Napoleon Lajoie PSA 5, and an MBA Silver Diamond–designated SGC 9.5 Nolan Ryan rookie card, a 1956 Mickey Mantle PSA 9, a 1980–81 Bird/Magic/Dr. J SGC 9.5, a Michael Jordan Fleer rookie SGC 10, a dual-signed Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig baseball, a 1939 Superman #1, and a newly discovered 1921 Koester Bread complete set with Babe Ruth in its original album.

1972-73 Boston Bruins Bobby Orr Game-Used Jeresey | https://bid.collectrea.com/lots/170270

From a game-used perspective collectors will find an incredible 1972–73 Bobby Orr Boston Bruins Road Jersey (certified as a MEARS A10), worn during his 101-point Norris Trophy season while rookie card collectors can bid on cards featuring Jackie Robinson, Bronko Nagurski, Walter Payton, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Willie Mays.

“The volume of options that collectors have to browse in this event is incredible,” said REA President Brian Dwyer. “One of the primary objectives we have when constructing our auctions is providing a high level of diversity and that’s certainly an understatement in this loaded event that we expect to set a few more records by closing night.” The auction runs through Sunday, December 7.

