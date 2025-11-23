This 2020 National Treasures card features not only 12 Hall of Fame, and future Hall of Fame players, but they are all Super Bowl quarterback MVP's. With 31 Super Bowl championships between the 12 quarterbacks, this card is drooling of success. Players on this card includes Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner, Roger Staubach, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Joe Namath.

In the game of football, for quarterbacks especially, your legendary status is based on winning and Super Bowl rings. Argument can be made that 8 out these 12 can make nearly anyone's Top 10 of All-Time quarterbacks. But beyond just being a Super Bowl Champion, you need to show up, and play at the highest level. These quarterbacks played at their peaks, and were rewarded with the esteem honors of SB MVP. Tom Brady leads this list with 5 Super Bowl MVPs, followed by Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes sharing 3 SB MVP's each. The only other player with more than 1 SB MVP on this list is Terry Bradshaw, with 2.

This card is absolutely stunning. With 3 panels, and each player signing with blue ink, this card really sticks out. Panini also took their time selecting the autographs for this one, as no one's signature is coming off of the sticker. The card itself is number to five, and card is the first one in the run.

2020 NT Booklet Auto | https://goldin.co/item/2020-panini-national-treasures-super-bowl-mvp-treasure-chest-signatureal6g5

This card is listed on the Goldin website, and will be ending on Saturday, November 29th. At the time of this article being written, the bidding was at $8,500, with 19 bids. With legendary players and iconic cards hitting all-time highs, it's going to be very interesting to see where this lands.

