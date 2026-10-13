We've all heard the story, but for those who want the recap: the Flying Dutchman, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting shortstop, Honus Wagner, found out his image was being used to promote the cigarette company Sweet Caporal and demanded they stop making the card. When the company obliged, it created a scarcity and a legend that's almost 120 years old now.

The 1909 T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner is perfection. Wagner, the German immigrant's son turned coal miner, turned World Series champion and eight-time batting champion, sits in his collared uniform with a strong orange background behind him. The card was subject to a book that blew my interest in baseball cards up: Honus & Me by author Dan Gutman came out in 1997, the beginning of my journey into baseball cards, and served as the outlet for my imagination with these cuts of cardboard.

Cover of the book Honus & Me by Dan Gutman. His Baseball Card Adventure Series was a foundation of my childhood and a series I can't wait to share with my own boys. | DanGutman.com

Not This Wagner's First Time

This specific restored card has hit the market several times before. Tracking its PSA serial number, Card Ladder has three previous sales: SCP Auctions held an auction where it sold for $1,102,806 in November of 2021; $1,968,000 in September of 2023 at Mile High Auctions; and then, a year and a half later, it sold for $1,980,000 also at Mile High Auctions.

This time around, Heritage Auctions has included this Wagner in their October auction that also features four of the highest-graded Mantles that have been auctioned in years. The card raises a question that the overall hobby has been grappling with for years: how much will a restoration sell for? A 1909 Piedmont Cigarettes Wagner sold in August of 2026 for $5,856,000 and was graded SGC Authentic with noted signs of trimming.

A PSA 1 copy sold for $5,124,000 in February of 2026, and with Heritage Auctions' current bid of $1,025,000 and over 11 days left in the auction at the time of writing, collectors around the world are excited to see where this restored copy lands.

The Wagner that is at auction with Heritage Auctions and sitting at a current bid of $1,025,000 | Heritage Auctions

The Player and the Card

Wagner played before the start of the modern era of baseball, going back to 1897 when he debuted professionally with the Louisville Colonels, until 1900, when, in his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he batted .381 and earned his first batting title. Wagner would have seven more batting titles by the time he retired, with a lifetime batting average of .328, and would be a founding member of Baseball's Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

The restoration process of baseball cards can look different depending on both the original condition of the card and the steps taken. These cards continue to undergo edge and corner restoration in the form of edge or corner reinforcement and trimming, color retouching, or even adding ink to cards that have paper loss, flattening bends by applying heat, or just flattening a card the old-school way by sticking it between the two heaviest books you could find. As steps are taken that alter the original card itself, collectors of the past have been wary.

That being said, the current fine line of restoration or conservation is extremely subjective, and with this Wagner currently at auction, the hobby as a whole is about to find out the value placed on restored cards.