Iconic characters are coming to an iconic brand. Just announced, Panini Prizm will soon release two products, a Disney set and a Marvel set, dubbed Disney and Friends and Marvel Villains, respectively. It is well known that Fanatics holds the licenses for these intellectual properties; however, the licenses are only exclusive to North America, and these products will be released overseas in Europe.

As Jesse Gibson of Sports Cards Nonsense and Hobby Nonsense explains, the exclusivity agreements apply to the United States, not Europe. While collectors will be able to get their hands on this product worldwide, it remains to be seen what level of difficulty American collectors are going to have to endure regarding shipping and possible tariff charges.

What's In A Disney Friends and Foes Box

Panini will release a new Disney product, called Prizm Disney Friends and Foes | Panini

According to the product page on Steel City Collectibles, the box will contain 12 packs, with 12 cards included in each pack. It also said that in each box, you can expect, on average, two facsimile character autographs, two memorabilia cards, and 12 numbered cards.

Mickey Mouse gets his own Prizm card in the new release of Disney Friends & Foes product just announced | Panini

What's In A Prizm Marvel Villans Box?

Along with a Disney product, Panini will be releasing a Marvel Prizm product called Marvel Villains | Panini

Along with the Disney SKU, Panini will release a Marvel product called Marvel Villains. Based on the name and the few images released on the web, the product will feature only villains from the Marvel universe.

Panini Prizm Marvel Villains Thanos colorblast inserts | Panini

The box will contain, like the Disney boxes, 12 packs with 12 cards in each pack. Within those 144 cards in a box, collectors can find 36 inserts, four silver prizms, 20 color prizms, and 12 numbered Prizms. This is all on average. In some images, the box said it would contain two memorabilia cards, but that could not be confirmed.

Panini Bringing Iconic Inserts to Iconic Characters

A Panini Disney and Friends dual colorblast from Lilo & Stitch | Panini

Some of the most well-known and best inserts come from Panini. And the company is bringing them to their next releases.

The Prizmatic insert of Maleficent from the upcoming Disney And Friends Prizm product | Panini

According to multiple reports and images across social media, collectors will find common but known inserts like the Prismatic. But they can also grab some very rare inserts, like the famous Colorblast. Colorblasts can feature one character or, like the image above, a dual Colorblast.

What's the Market For Disney Cards

While seemingly gimmicky, Disney cards can bring a premium on the open market. Cards of athletes ebb and flow with performance and injury. Cards of fictional characters don't suffer that fate.

2023 Disney 100 Chrome Mickey Mouse superfractor, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

According to Card Ladder, the most expensive Disney card is that of Disney's most famous character, Mickey Mouse. Card Ladder shows the sale of Mickey Mouse's superfractor from the 2023 Disney 100 set, graded PSA GEM MT 10, for half a million dollars.

The sale was made almost two years ago on October 30, 2024 as a best offer on Alt.

2026 Topps Disney Chrome Mickey Mouse 1-of-1 superfract, graded BGS 9 | Card Ladder

The second-highest sale, according to Card Ladder, of a Disney character is again of Mickey Mouse. This one, from the 2026 Topps Disney Chrome, graded a BGS 9, was sold at auction on Fanatics Collect. The final sale came to $222,000 after garnering 44 bids, ending on September 25, 2026.

These boxes, Disney and Friends and the Marvel Villains sets, are new territory. You'd have to believe these cards will be a hit, given the difficulty of getting them to the United States and the fact that they are coming out in one of the most popular products in the hobby: Panini Prizm.