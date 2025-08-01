eBay Live sales surging at the National
eBay Live and the National Sports Collectors Convention is proving to be quite the combination for collectors everywhere, as those at the show and at home are able to find and purchase cards at the press of a fingertip. With the National Sports Collectors Convention happening right now, eBay Live is having a near continuous stream of shows happening during show hours, and collectors are jumping at the chance to get their hands on the selection being offered.
So far this week, a variety of singles, individual packs, and boxes have been avaiable for purchase on the eBay Live selling platform from sellers who are broadcasting live from the National. For example, PC Sportscards was breaking the latest edition of Donruss Optic Football, going on the hunt for the rare Downtown insert. Collectors were offered the chance to purchase indivdual packs, or mega boxes. Individual packs were selling for between $20-$30, while whole mega boxes were selling for between $115-$130.
Another seller was offering up the latest edition of Topps Chrome Baseball via team breaks, which is where a collector purchases a particular team, and they receive all of the cards for that team from a box. The seller running this break was ToppTierCards. As with any setup on the eBay Live platform, teams were auctioned off to collectors, with the price varying as to what they went for. Certain teams went for more money due to key rookies, while some ended up on the cheaper end due to a lack of key cards in the checklist. Once all spots were filled, the box was opened for all to see live.
In both the case of the aforementioned Donruss Optic and Topps Chrome breaks, spots were filling very quickly, and boxes were in very high demand on the behalf of collectors. The bids kept on rolling in, and it was certainly a competitive affair. While it is still early in the week for the National Sports Cards Collectors Convention, eBay Live sales are taking off, and will only continue to rise as the week goes on. Sellers will be running their shows on eBay Live all week, which can be found here.
