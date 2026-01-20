REA’s January Auction closed Sunday night and was led by a 1948-1949 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie SGC EX+ 5.5 and a 2018 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph #RA-SO Shohei Ohtani Rookie PSA GEM MINT 10. Both cards sold for $24,600.



1948-49 Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson | REA

1911 Honus Wagner

Meanwhile, a 1911 M110 Sporting Life Cabinet Honus Wagner PSA GOOD 2 (MK) sold for $19,680, and a 1969 Topps #533 Nolan Ryan PSA MINT 9 finished at $12,300.

Honus Wagner | REA

2008 Lebron James

A couple of basketball cards were among the event’s top results, with a 1986-1987 Fleer Basketball #57 Michael Jordan Rookie PSA NM-MT 8 selling for $11,685 and a pristine 2008-2009 Topps Chrome Basketball #23 LeBron James Orange Refractor #86/499 PSA GEM MINT 10 closing at $11,070.

LeBron James | REA

1860s George Washington

Rounding out the top results was a Circa 1860s L. Prang & Co. Presidents and Wives George Washington PSA EX 5 that finished just shy of the $10,000 mark.



George Washington | REA

Notable Sales

More than 3,500 lots were sold at this packed event, which ran from January 8 to 18. Some of the other notable sales from the event included:

1951 Bowman #253 Mickey Mantle Rookie PSA EX 5 (MC) - $15,990

1933 R319 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig SGC EX 5 - $14,145

1971 Topps #600 Willie Mays SGC MINT 9 (1 of 4 - Highest Graded) - $11,377.50

1948-1949 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie SGC VG 3 - $11,070

2000 Bowman Football #236 Tom Brady Rookie PSA GEM MINT 10 - $11,070

Mickey Mantle | REA



“It’s always a great feeling to kick off the new year by delivering a variety of strong results across a wide selection of items,” said Brian Dwyer, President of REA. “While it’s very early, we’re already seeing that collectors are coming into 2026 with a very strong appetite for cards and collectibles across the board, which is a fantastic sign for the hobby.”

