Rookie Cards of Jackie Robinson & Shohei Ohtani Lead Sales at Auction

Jackie Robinson, Shohei Ohtani, LeBron James, and Mickey Mantle Lead the Way at REA's January Auction
REA’s January Auction closed Sunday night and was led by a 1948-1949 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie SGC EX+ 5.5 and a 2018 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph #RA-SO Shohei Ohtani Rookie PSA GEM MINT 10. Both cards sold for $24,600.

1948-49 Jackie Robinson

1911 Honus Wagner

Meanwhile, a 1911 M110 Sporting Life Cabinet Honus Wagner PSA GOOD 2 (MK) sold for $19,680, and a 1969 Topps #533 Nolan Ryan PSA MINT 9 finished at $12,300.

2008 Lebron James

A couple of basketball cards were among the event’s top results, with a 1986-1987 Fleer Basketball #57 Michael Jordan Rookie PSA NM-MT 8 selling for $11,685 and a pristine 2008-2009 Topps Chrome Basketball #23 LeBron James Orange Refractor #86/499 PSA GEM MINT 10 closing at $11,070.

1860s George Washington

Rounding out the top results was a Circa 1860s L. Prang & Co. Presidents and Wives George Washington PSA EX 5 that finished just shy of the $10,000 mark.

Notable Sales

More than 3,500 lots were sold at this packed event, which ran from January 8 to 18. Some of the other notable sales from the event included:

  • 1951 Bowman #253 Mickey Mantle Rookie PSA EX 5 (MC) - $15,990
  • 1933 R319 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig SGC EX 5 - $14,145
  • 1971 Topps #600 Willie Mays SGC MINT 9 (1 of 4 - Highest Graded) - $11,377.50
  • 1948-1949 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie SGC VG 3 - $11,070
  • 2000 Bowman Football #236 Tom Brady Rookie PSA GEM MINT 10 - $11,070
“It’s always a great feeling to kick off the new year by delivering a variety of strong results across a wide selection of items,” said Brian Dwyer, President of REA. “While it’s very early, we’re already seeing that collectors are coming into 2026 with a very strong appetite for cards and collectibles across the board, which is a fantastic sign for the hobby.”

Brendan Darr
BRENDAN DARR

Brendan has worked for various platforms, including The Washington Post, SB Nation, NBC Sports Washington, and more, covering everything from college basketball to fantasy football and betting. An avid collector as a kid, he got back into collecting in 2021 and is a dedicated soccer, football, and basketball collector.

