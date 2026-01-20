Is Now the Time Buy Bo Nix Football Cards?

Collectors waiting for the right time to buy Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s football cards could be on the cusp of a chance pull the trigger.

Whether the Broncos win the AFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl or not, Nix’s second season in Denver ended in Saturday’s home playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. An ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery means Nix won’t be back under center until he and the Broncos kick off the 2026 season.

Jarrett Stidham Impact

Jarrett Stidham getting the nod to take over for Nix resulted in an appropriate spike in Stidham’s football card values. According to Card Ladder, Stidham’s cards accounted for $832.07 in online sales on Saturday, marking Stidham’s best single-day sales volume since Card Ladder first published daily online transactions for Stidham’s cards on Feb. 26, 2023.

Nevertheless, Nix is Denver’s franchise quarterback. The former Auburn and Oregon quarterback has done more than enough through two seasons to solidify his future with the Broncos.

Bo Nix's 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#309) Silver rookie card declined in value after his injury, based on verified sales information published by Card Ladder. | Card Ladder/Fanatics Collects

While leading Denver to a 14-3 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Nix tied Russell Wilson’s NFL record for the most regular-season wins through a quarterback’s first two seasons (24). After throwing for 3,391 yards and 25 touchdowns in the regular season, Nix made NFL history by becoming the first quarterback in league history to win at least 20 regular-season games, throw for at least 7,500 yards and record at least 50 passing touchdowns through his first two seasons.

The success Nix and the Broncos enjoyed in 2025 helps paint the picture of the strength of Nix’s football card market heading into the postseason.

Bo Nix Card Sales

Nix’s cards accounted for more than $1.27 million in eBay sales in December, according to monthly sales data published by GemRate.com, ending a steady decline in sales volume after a $1.52 million month in August. According to year-end sales data collected by GemRate, December was outpaced by only August and June ($1.28 million) as Nix’s best month in sales volume in 2025 (according to GemRate, Nix’s cards generated more than $13.7 million in eBay sales in 2025).

In that vein, it’s worth looking further into GemRate’s data when trying to predict how the market will react to Nix’s injury.

A quadruple NFL Shield 1/1 rookie card from 2024 Panini Flawless Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams sold for $80,520 in a Goldin Auctions auction Dec. 4, 2025. Nix and the other three quarterbacks from the 2024 draft class signed exclusive autograph deals with Fanatics, which prevented them from having autographs in Panini's NFL product releases for their rookie seasons. | Card Ladder/Goldin Auctions

After Nix’s card generated $1.21 million in eBay sales in January 2025 (Denver needed a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular-season finale to clinch a playoff berth, which the Broncos accomplished with a 38-0 victory), a 31-7 loss to the Bills in an AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 12 ended his otherwise tremendous rookie season.

With Denver eliminated from Super Bowl contention, February (a 28-day month in 2025) became Nix’s worst month of the year for eBay sales volume. According to Card Ladder, Nix’s February sales volume of $897,141 was the only month last year in which his monthly eBay sales volume fell short of $900,000.

Even if the Broncos advance to and win the Super Bowl behind Stidham or Sam Ehlinger, the impact of Nix’s absence on his card prices could be significant in the cyclical end-of-season dip. Furthermore, Nix is part of a 2024 draft class that includes Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, Drake Maye, who will lead the New England Patriots into Denver for the AFC Championship Game, and Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

Could strong sophomore campaigns by Maye and Williams, along with the potential hype surrounding Daniels’ return from injury (a 5-12 record also netted the Commanders the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 draft), shift the focus of dealers and short-term investors away from Nix’s cards?

A Fanatics exclusive autograph signer, Bo Nix's autographed rookie cards can be found in 2024 football products produced by Topps. Unfortunately, Nix's rookie autographs don't include Denver Broncos logos. Panini held the exclusive NFL license for card manufacturing when Nix's rookie cards were produced. | Card Ladder/eBay

Bo Nix Post-Injury Sales

If the first day of sales for PSA 10 copies of Nix’s 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#309) Silver rookie card is an indication of where things might be headed, the conditions could soon be ripe for those who’ve been eying Nix’s cards to seize their opportunity.

Four Sunday sales verified by Card Ladder — three eBay transactions (an auction, a fixed price sale and an accepted best offer) and a winning bid in a Fanatics Collects auction — of Nix’s flagship rookie card averaged $537.25. Although four sales of the card the day after Nix’s injury don’t directly predict where his card market will go, they represent a downward trend for a card that has routinely sold for more than $600 in recent weeks (an $875 winning bid in a Jan. 9 eBay auction is the card’s current high sale in 2026).

