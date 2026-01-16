Top 5 2025-26 NBA Card Sales of the Week: LeBron, Wemby join Cooper Flagg

Each week, tracking the top sales of the new 2025-26 basketball product has been an exercise in seeing the top Cooper Flagg sales of the week, but not this week. This week, we have a wide variety of names and sales. Cooper Flagg is still on the list, multiple times even, but after controlling the list, the top spot is now occupied by a new name!

The 2025 rookie class continues to impress, and their card markets remain steady. As you'll see, a new name is atop the list this week for the first time.

Honorable Mention: Victor Wembanyama Gold Auto /50

Wemby | CardLadder

Sale Price: $13,000

For the first time, we see a Wemby card near the top five since the early days of Topps Flagship. The sale price is super impressive for a non-rookie Victor Wembanyama auto. According to CardLadder, Wembanyama's market is up 28.88% over the last three months.

5. Lebron James Sky Write Signatures Black /10 (Redemption)

LeBron James | CardLadder

Sale Price: $15,000

LeBron James enters the top five for the first time this season, but that's because he hasn't had a ton of sales so far. This is far and away the top LeBron sales of either Flagship or Topps Chrome. The previous high was a LeBron James Mojo Auto from the Topps Flagship Silver Packs for $7,750. As far as non-auto sales, a LeBron base Orange /25 sold for $4,450 while a Black Pulsar /10 sold for $4,749. While there haven't been a lot of sales of the 2025-26 cards, James' market is up 7.86% since the start of the season.

4. Cooper Flagg Black Geometric /10

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Sale Price: $15,100

Of course, he was going to show up eventually. Cooper Flagg continues to lead the way with setting new top sales at all different levels of cards from refractors to base autos and even black geometrics /10. $15,100 is a very healthy sale for a base geometric /10. Especially considering he has had /10 insert autos sell for $11,884 and $9,150.

3. Cooper Flagg Orange Autograph Issue /25 (Redemption)

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Sale Price: $19,200

This is a bit of a strange sale as we've seen a lot of Cooper Flagg's insert autos, especially those as redemptions, sell under $9500, so this is a big jump from previous sales for /25 autos. The Cooper Flagg market remains on fire, and another of the same insert sets sold for $15,500 earlier in the week. It's a huge jump from previous sales, but unsurprising given how well Flagg has been playing of late.

2. Kon Knueppel Red Auto /5

Kon Knueppel | CardLadder

Sale Price: $30,000

It has been an incredible start to the season on the court (and off, where he got rave reviews for recent podcast appearances) for Kon Knueppel in his rookie season. Knueppel having one of the top sales of the product isn't surprising in the slightest, but this true red auto /5 actually sold for more than some Cooper Flagg insert autos /5. That might be surprising to some, but it does show the power of true-color autos. An incredible sale either way.

1. Ace Bailey Superfractor Auto 1/1

Ace Bailey | CardLadder

Sale Price: $49,999.99

This is one of those cards that collectors might wonder what it would have sold for at this time last year. Bailey's stock has taken a bit of a hit, but this sale absolutely blows away his top sales in a 2025-26 product before this. A true black auto /10 sold for $4,000, and a triple auto /5 from Topps Flagship for Bailey, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper sold for $5,000, so this is a massive sale for Bailey collectors.

