Rookie Cards of Pitchers who have out-slugged Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani's remarkable performance in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series may well represent the greatest game ever played, not just in baseball but in any sport. Heck, it may even be the greatest day any human being ever had on Planet Earth. Only Neil Armstrong comes close, but come to think of it he wasn't on Earth, was he? Not to mention, Armstrong's feat was matched by crewmate Buzz Aldrin only moments later.

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just to recap, here is just a quick summary of what Ohtani accomplished with his epic performance.

Pitched 6+ shutout innings, giving up only 2 hits and striking out 10

Crushed three home runs in three at-bats off three different pitchers, including one that bounced off the right field pavilion roof

Won NLCS Most Valuable Player honors as the Dodgers completed a sweep and clinched the pennant

Though Ohtani's two-way dominance that night was truly unicorn, it may surprise baseball card collectors to know that Shohei's performance at the plate has been topped by at least a handful of pitchers, none of which most baseball fans have ever heard of. Two of their rookie cards are dirt cheap at the moment while the third is about as pricey as they come!

1939 Play Ball Jim Tobin

1939 Play Ball Jim Tobin | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Jim Tobin is a name generally unfamiliar even to fans who enjoy the game's storied past, this in spite of an all-star appearance, a no-hitter, and a World Series title to his credit. He was also a pitcher not the least bit uncomfortable with a bat in his hand. Exhibit A in this regard was his game of May 13, 1942, against the Chicago Cubs at Braves Field in Boston. Not only did Tobin belt three homers that day (and one the day before as a pinch-hitter!), but he one-upped Ohtani in the RBI department with four runners batted in. His performance on the mound was a bit less stellar, though he did notch a complete game victory while surrendering three earned runs on five hits. His rookie card is found in the 1939 Play Ball set and sells for about $30 in decent shape.

1962 Topps Tony Cloninger

1962 Topps Tony Cloninger | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

The wind must have been blowing out at the 'Stick on July 3, 1966, at least when Braves pitcher Tony Cloninger came to the plate. While only two of his three hits that day were home runs, both were grand slams! Add to that an RBI single and that made for a 9-RBI game at the bottom of the order to go with Tony's complete game victory on the mound. "But two home runs isn't better than three," you might argue. Still, keep in mind that only two of Shohei Ohtani's home runs last week were as a pitcher since relievers had already taken over by the time he walloped his third dong of the night. Plus, just ask any Little Leaguer if they'd rather have three solo shots or two grand slams. As for Cloninger's rookie card in the 1962 Topps set, a mere dollar will get you one in remarkably good shape.

1887-90 Old Judge Guy Hecker

1887-1890 Old Judge Guy Hecker | TCDB.com (ciick image for source page)

While fans might wonder what Shohei would have done had he come up to the plate a few more times, no imagination is needed for the day Louisville Colonel two-way star had at the plate on August 15, 1886. In seven trips to the plate that summer afternoon, Hecker reached base and scored all seven times! True, one of those seven times came via fielding error, but Hecker's seven runs remain the major league record today, not just for pitchers but for anyone! As for his six hits, three were home runs, and all were of the inside-the-park variety! On the mound, Hecker was good but not great, yielding five runs on four hits to notch the complete game victory. As for his various Old Judge rookie cards, a best case scenario is several hundred dollars but a more likely strike price is in the low four digits.

