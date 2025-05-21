The Five Essential Baseball Cards of the 1940s
As far as baseball card collecting goes, the 1940s is about as close to the Dark Ages as it gets. The 1930s and 1950s were absolute fire, but the decade they sandwiched included World War II, which necessarily diverted resources and attention spans away from the Hobby and onto the battlefields of Europe and the Pacific. The result is that most collectors are hard-pressed to name even a single baseball card produced between 1942 and 1946, much less point to any on their want lists.
Even still, it's no problem at all to build a list of the Five Essential Baseball Cards of the 1940s. In fact, if there's any difficulty to the list at all, it's having to leave off some absolutely incredible--if not essential--cardboard, not to mention paying for these amazing cards.
1941 Play Ball Joe DiMaggio
Here is a card with literally everything going for it. First off, it's drop dead "hang it in the Louvre" gorgeous. Second, it's Joe Freaking DiMaggio. And third, this just happens to be the year Joe D. hit in 56 straight. As an added bonus, as if you'd have any cash left over, Joe's brothers Vince and Dom are in the same set. As far as major playing era releases go, it's also your only chance to nab the entire trio.
1941 Play Ball Ted Williams
Before you worry this whole list will be 1941 Play Ball, this Teddy Ballgame is the only other Essential from this wonderful 72-card set. Though the Williams absolutely stands on its own, its mystique is only multiplied when paired with the aforementioned DiMaggio. And for those card collectors who love baseball history, yes, this was the year Williams batted .406 as well!
1949 Bowman Jackie Robinson
In all honesty, go ahead and flip a coin as to whether Jackie's 1949 Bowman or Leaf card is more essential. Perhaps it just depends whether one prefers red or yellow. After all, they both came out the same year, they both lay equal claim to being (or not being!) Jackie's rookie card, and they both feature the great Jack Roosevelt Robinson.
1949 Bowman Satchel Paige
Like Robinson, Paige also has a 1949 Leaf card one might opt for over this one. However, the Bowman image is far superior, which breaks the tie among collectors valuing eye appeal. If this card has a single flaw, it is only the misspelling of Satch's nickname, which more conventionally ends with only a single L. That said, there are Paige autographs out there with the "LL" ending, so who knows!
1949 Leaf Stan Musial
It would of course be easy enough to add another Robinson or Paige as the final Essential card of the 1940s. However, variety is an important part of an Essentials collection. So too is building a collection that includes the iconic players of the era. As far as the 1940s go, Stan was absolutely the Man, winning three MVP awards during the decade and notching three World Series titles. Plus, what a beauty of a card...or is that Card?!