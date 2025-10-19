Shohei Ohtani's best baseball cards as a Dodger

Shohei Ohtani gave one hell of a show 48 hours ago. One for the ages. Doubts had been growing - his bat had gone unusually quiet during the Conference championship. Those doubts are silent today. 10 strikeouts. 3 homeruns. Nothing other than a monster night - Ohtani basically sent the Dodgers to the World Series by himself.

Ohtani is already one of the most collected athletes on the planet and his performance and upcoming appearance in his second consecutive World Series will only pour more fuel on the fire. While his rookies are all in an Angels uniform, one could argue that the true magic is taking place in Dodger Blue. Let's take a look at some cards that capture some fantastic moments.

TOPPS MURAKAMI TOKYO SERIES 2025 SHOHEI OHTANI

2025 Shohei Ohtani Topps Murakami Tokyo Series | CardLadder

Ohtani has only been with the Dodgers for a couple of seasons - he has more cards with the Angels, but that will change of course as time goes by. One of the more fun and visually arresting is the card from the Tokyo Series against the Cubs. The Japanese artist Takashi Murakami loaned his talents to this product and the result is an east meets west mash up, complete with Murakami's famous smiling flowers.

TOPPS NOW 2024 SHOHEI OHTANI

2024 Shohei Ohtani Topps Now | CardLadder

Just last year, fans had to rub their eyes and wonder - is what we're seeing even real? Ohtani had re-written the history book yet again, becoming the 1st player ever to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. In a game as old as baseball, many are questioning what we really knew about the sport all along as a once in a lifetime unicorn comes in and shakes things up. This Topps Now card from 2024 captures the record breaking moment perfectly.

TOPPS SAPPHIRE 2024 SHOHEI OHTANI

2024 Shohei Ohtani Topps Chrome Sapphire | CardLadder

One of the first official releases of Ohtani in Dodger Blue, the Topps Sapphire card is really nice to look at - the blue border color-matches very nicely with the Dodgers uniform. The photo captures his iconic swing and can be had for a relatively "affordable" price. As the seasons progress, it's a safe bet that many of his first cards with the Dodgers will continue thier upward trend.

TOPPS NOW OFFSEASON 2023 SHOHEI OHTANI

2023 Shohei Ohtani Topps Now Offseason | CardLadder

Topps Now, which is famous for delivering on-demand print runs of cards with cultural and sports significance, really hit a home run (no pun intended) with this card. This is where it all began between Sho-Time and the Dodgers - his offseason signing in 2023. The rest has not just been history, but also damn fun to watch.

