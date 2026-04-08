Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Rangers, Capitals-Maple Leafs, Oilers-Sharks)

The Flyers upset the Devils to cash our first bet last night, but the Canadiens needed a shootout to take down Florida and there were just three goals in Vancouver.

I’m targeting an UNDER, a road favorite, and an OVER as we look to bounce back tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 8.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers UNDER 6.5 (-130)

Washington Capitals (-155) at Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks OVER 6.5 (-115)

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers UNDER 6.5 (-130)

The Rangers have enjoyed playing spoiler recently as both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick have been solid between the pipes.

New York has allowed just one goal in five of their last six games, and the lone outlier was a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens. The Blueshirts are playing some of their best hockey at the worst possible time, and that’s resulted in the UNDER hitting in four of their last five games and six of their last nine.

Buffalo is coming off a big 4-2 win over the Lightning on Monday night as it is looking to keep pace atop the Atlantic Division. The Sabres haven’t scored a ton recently, though, with just seven goals in their last three games.

Washington Capitals (-155) at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Capitals are looking to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they trail by five points with four games remaining. They face off against a Toronto team that will be looking to make big changes after a disappointing season.

The Leafs are back home after a road trip in which they went 1-1-2, only winning in a revenge spot against the Ducks.

The Caps have had a few days off to reset after an 8-1 loss at Madison Square Garden, and they need every point they can get in these last four games. The won the first two meetings 4-2 and 4-0, and they should be able to take care of business in Toronto tonight.

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Oilers and Sharks have combined for 17 goals in their two meetings this season. The Sharks won 5-4 in February, and the Oilers got a home win 5-3 last month.

This is the second half of a back-to-back for Edmonton after falling 6-5 in overtime in Utah last night. After a stretch of strong defensive hockey, the Oilers reverted to what we’ve come to expect from them in recent years with 11 goals against in their last two games.

Both of these teams are capable of putting up at least three or four goals tonight in San Jose.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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