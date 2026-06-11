Darnell Nurse Trade Request: Best Fits for Oilers Defenseman

Among the Oilers’ most important tasks this offseason will be finding a trade partner for Darnell Nurse. More specifically, they’ll need to find a team that he approves to be traded to.

Well, that task may be a bit easier now, after Nurse reportedly requested a trade from the franchise. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Nurse has asked for a move away from Edmonton this offseason, and is willing to lift his full no-movement clause, at least partially, in order to do so.

The 31-year-old ranks seventh in franchise history in games played, having appeared in 798 regular-season games and 100 playoff games.

Friedman indicates that Nurse has given the Oilers a list of three to five teams he’d consider being dealt to. What teams are included on that list remain unclear.

Darnell Nurse contract details

Nurse has spent his entire career with the Oilers and was rewarded with an eight-year, $74 million contract in 2021. He’s earning $9.25 million per season, which makes him one of the league’s highest-paid defensemen. He’s under contract through the 2029-30 season, so he’s locked down for four more seasons. Any team looking to acquire him will be on the hook for $37 million, unless the Oilers agree to retain some of his salary.

So, let’s look at what teams could potentially absorb his contract while offering him a chance to continue competing for a Stanley Cup.

Darnell Nurse trade destinations

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have plenty of cap space and are looking for a veteran defenseman to step in as a leader for what is largely a youthful roster. Thus, they’re a logical fit for Nurse as they look to break through and make their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. Nurse would instantly slot into San Jose’s top defensive pairing on the left side and could line up alongside Dmitry Orlov. Although Nurse is 31 and not exactly a fit for the Sharks’ timeline, they need someone with postseason experience to help mentor some of their younger assets and help steady the ship for when San Jose finally returns to the playoffs, which could be as early as this upcoming season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

A Morgan Rielly for Darnell Nurse swap could actually make sense for both sides here. Both players have four years left on their current contract, though Rielly makes a bit less than Nurse at $7.5 million per season. The two defenseman are in need of a fresh start, but neither one is likely very interested in joining a rebuilding team. Nurse is from the Toronto area, so he’d likely be more than willing to lift his no-movement clause in order to facilitate a deal to the Maple Leafs. He’d add a strong, big-bodied defenseman to a Maple Leafs squad that has lacked a top-liner who fits that profile in recent years. Whether the Oilers would be as keen on acquiring Rielly remains to be seen, but they’d be getting a veteran defenseman with playoff experience who is under team control for a few more years at a cheaper rate than what they were paying Nurse.

Detroit Red Wings

Just because Dylan Larkin has requested a trade from the franchise doesn’t mean the Red Wings won’t be looking to compete next season and beyond. They’re one of a handful of teams that could absorb Nurse’s contract, especially if Larkin gets dealt, and could use another capable left-handed defenseman. Nurse could potentially be paired with Moritz Seider on the top line in Detroit and he could help improve a defense that was firmly in the middle of the pack last season.

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