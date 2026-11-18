Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot/ankle injury ahead of Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, and it appears he may not play in that game.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mayfield is trneding toward misssing the Bucs' first game out of their Week 10 bye, and that has shifted the odds for Tampa Bay on the road in Detroit.

Rap: Baker Mayfield (foot, ankle) "seems" to be trending toward missing Week 11. pic.twitter.com/aJUNjzsHPZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 17, 2026

Tampa Bay has opened up as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings against the Lions and was set at +195 to pick up a road win. The Bucs then shifted to 6.5-point underdogs on Tuesday and are now seven-point underdogs (and +280 on the moneyline) ahead of Wednesday's practice. If Mayfield is unable to log at least a limited session on Wednesday, it would set the stage for backup Jalon Daniels to make his fourth start of the campaign.

Mayfield reportedly was in a walking boot last week, and the Bucs made multiple moves to their quarterback room earlier this week. Tampa Bay promoted Easton Stick to the active roster and it signed veteran Cooper Rush to the practice squad. Both of those moves signal that the Bucs are planning to be without their starting quarterback against a Detroit team that has won five games in a row.

Earlier this seasn, Mayfield missed three games with a thumb injury, forcing Daniels into the starting lineup. The undrafted rookie led Tampa Bay to a 1-2 record -- beating the Dallas Cowboys in primetime -- and has appeared in five games this season.

Overall, Daniels has 61.2 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three scores and five picks. He's also added 22 carries sfor 123 yards on the ground. Still, the Bucs are already being downgraded in the betting market with the possibility that he suits up instead of Baker on Sunday.

Mayfield has't exactly been great in the 2026 season, and the Bucs are just 3-6 (2-4 in his starts) despite having the No. 1 defense in the NFL in EPA/Play. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in his six games.

Wednesday's practice report will give bettors and fans a clearer picture of Mayfield's status, but all of the reporting around the Bucs quarterback suggests that he'll miss Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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