There is plenty at stake for nearly every NFC team when it comes to the upcoming playoff race . All four NFC North teams and the top three NFC West teams are seemingly competing for their divisions and the three wild-card spots while both the NFC East and NFC South divisions remain wide open—even for the teams that still boast losing records. The NFC as a whole has a harder schedule ahead than the AFC, though some teams still have it much easier than others.

As the playoff race heats up, we’ll be taking a look at the remaining strength of schedule for all NFC playoff contenders. Though only seven teams in the NFC will make the postseason, we will be looking at the strength of schedule for 14 squads (everyone except the Eagles and Cardinals) since every division remains so open.

Here is where every NFC playoff contender ranks, from most to least difficult based on opponents’ win percentage.

1. Chicago Bears (.630, Toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 6 seed

7–2, No. 6 seed Remaining opponents: Saints, at Lions, Jaguars, at Dolphins, at Bills, Packers, Lions, at Vikings

The Bears have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams, riding a four-game win streak since Caleb Williams’s return, but they will take on greater tests ahead as they face the hardest schedule in the league over the second half of the season.

The Bears have already proved they can beat some of the league’s contenders by taking down the Patriots and Seahawks in back-to-back weeks. They are slated to play six games against teams currently in the playoff picture, and the most important contests will be their four divisional matchups remaining, including games against all three division opponents in the final three weeks of the season. Divisional games are typically the most important for any team, but particularly for the Bears. Chicago is 0–2 in the division, the worst record among the four NFC North teams, who are all on track to make the postseason.

For as good as the Bears have been under Ben Johnson, they have struggled in divisional matchups, going 3–6 in those games (including playoffs). Their two divisional losses earlier this season notably came in games that Caleb Williams didn’t play in or exited early due to injury. It will be interesting to see if the Bears can win more of these games with Williams, starting with their Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions next week.

2. Los Angeles Rams (.597, second-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 6–4, ninth place in NFC

6–4, ninth place in NFC Remaining opponents: Packers, Chiefs, at 49ers, Cowboys, at Seahawks, at Buccaneers, Seahawks

After getting through the “easier” part of their schedule by beating the Raiders, Commanders and Cardinals, the Rams are now slated to face another gantlet as they take on the Packers, Chiefs and 49ers in three consecutive weeks after their bye. They will then close the season by facing the Seahawks twice in the final three weeks. The Rams will have to navigate some of these games without their top two receivers , Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who are both on injured reserve. The passing game finally got going without them on Sunday against the Cardinals, as the Rams turned to 20-personnel (two running backs and no tight ends), but they will have to replicate this against tougher opponents.

Even the Rams’ other two games against the Cowboys and Buccaneers are far from gimmes. The Cowboys’ offense is still talented while the Buccaneers’ defense is among the best in the league.

The Rams will likely need to beat the 49ers to remain in the race for the NFC West. They also will likely need to win at least one of their two games against the Seahawks to make it in the playoffs. Their next game against the Packers also has high stakes for the wild-card race. A win over Green Bay would put the Rams into the playoff picture at last, something that has surprisingly eluded the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

3. New York Giants (.566, fourth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 5-3-1, No. 3 seed

5-3-1, No. 3 seed Remaining opponents: Jaguars, at Colts, 49ers, at Seahawks, Browns, at Lions, at Cowboys, Eagles

The Giants currently hold the lead in the NFC East, but they will have to try to maintain it while also going up against the fourth-hardest schedule in the NFL. The Giants have largely beaten up on losing teams to gain the division lead, and will now have to prove themselves against tougher competition, such as the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks, Browns and Lions. They have yet to beat a team that currently has a winning record. The only one they’ve played is the Rams, who they fell to 28–6 as Jaxson Dart sustained a season-ending injury. J.J. McCarthy has done a nice job keeping New York afloat amid Dart’s injury, but their games ahead will prove just how legit this Giants squad is.

4. Green Bay Packers (.547, fifth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 6–4, No. 7 seed

6–4, No. 7 seed Remaining opponents: at Rams, at Saints, Bills, Dolphins, at Bears, Texans, Lions

The Packers have the fewest games remaining in the NFC North against their divisional opponents, but that’s not necessarily a good thing since they are 1–3 in those contests. Green Bay currently sits in last place in the division and will have to make up ground in the division by beating the Bears and Lions near the end of the season.

While it might be too tough for the Packers to win the division, they are also fighting for a spot in the wild-card round. As mentioned above, beating the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve would be critical to help the Packers make the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. Help could be on the way for the Packers as Micah Parsons is nearing a return from a torn ACL, and could be back as soon as the Rams-Packers clash.

5. Seattle Seahawks (.538, seventh-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 6–4, eighth place in NFC

6–4, eighth place in NFC Remaining opponents: at 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, at Eagles, Rams, at Panthers, at Rams

The defending champions have work to do just to make the playoffs this season, let alone go after another Super Bowl title. Like the Rams, the Seahawks will need to beat the 49ers to have a better chance at repeating as the NFC West champion. They also will need to win at least one of their two games against the Rams, though a sweep would go a long way to ensuring they clinch a playoff spot and maybe even win the division. Outside of their games against the NFC West, the Seahawks do have a friendlier schedule than the Rams, which could also give them the edge over their division foe.

6. Detroit Lions (.534, eighth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 2 seed

7–2, No. 2 seed Remaining opponents: Buccaneers, Bears, at Falcons, Titans, at Vikings, Giants, at Bears, at Packers

The Lions currently stand atop the blood bath that is the AFC North, holding the tiebreaker thanks to a 2–0 division record. Their toughest stretch of the season comes in the final four weeks when they face all three divisional opponents, with a matchup against the Giants in between. The Lions’ 2–4 record against their division last season largely cost them a playoff spot, but they are currently on pace to improve on that this year. They will have to do so without their two best defensive players. All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell is on IR after sustaining a neck injury while edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on a celebration .

T-7. Carolina Panthers (.527, ninth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 4–5, No. 4 seed

4–5, No. 4 seed Remaining opponents: Ravens, at Buccaneers, at Vikings, Saints, Bengals, at Steelers, Seahawks, Falcons

The Panthers took back the lead in the NFC South this past weekend with a last-minute win over the Saints. Maintaining that lead will not be easy. They have to go up against the Vikings, Bengals, Steelers and Seahawks over the final eight weeks. Even if the Panthers play well in their remaining division games, it might be hard for them to keep up in the standings if they are unable to pull off an upset or two against these contenders.

Their most important game remaining, however, is against the Buccaneers in Week 12. The Buccaneers absolutely dominated them in their first matchup rushing for 258 yards while forcing four turnovers and sacking Bryce Young five times. The Panthers’ pass blocking has been an issue in recent weeks, and will need to be better for Carolina’s offense to be at its best to put up points against the league’s top teams.

T-7. Minnesota Vikings (.527, ninth-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 7–2, No. 5 seed

7–2, No. 5 seed Remaining opponents: 49ers (Mexico City), Falcons, Panthers, at Patriots, Lions, Commanders, at Jets, Bears

The Vikings are feeling good again after Kirk Cousins led them to a massive division win over the Packers on Sunday. Overall, they have a relatively favorable schedule for a team in the NFC North, with winnable matchups against the Falcons, Panthers, Patriots, Commanders and Jets. Their most important game will be when they host the Lions in Week 15. The Lions are the only divisional opponent that has beaten them so far this season, running over Brian Flores’s defense en route to the 19–15 win, in a game started by Kyler Murray. When the two teams meet again, the Vikings will have Cousins to help their offense challenge the Lions, and perhaps secure the lead in the NFC North again.

9. Atlanta Falcons (.523, 11th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 3–7, fourth place in NFC South

3–7, fourth place in NFC South Remaining opponents: at Vikings, Lions, at Browns, at Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, at Panthers

The Falcons are on this list because they are still in contention in a weak NFC South. They sit at the bottom of the division, but no other team in the South has more than four wins. The Falcons have proved they can’t be counted out of any game. Two of their three wins on the season have come against teams currently in the playoff bracket: the Packers and 49ers.

They will have the chance to pull off more big upsets against the Vikings and Lions. Their most important stretch, however, comes at the end of the year when they face all of their division foes in three consecutive weeks. The last of those games will come in Week 18 against the Panthers, a team that has had their number as of late. Carolina has beaten Atlanta in four consecutive matchups, including in Week 2, beforeMichael Penix Jr. returned from a torn ACL.

10. San Francisco 49ers (.493, 16th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 8–1, No. 1 seed

8–1, No. 1 seed Remaining opponents: Vikings (Mexico City), Seahawks, at Giants, Rams, at Chargers, at Chiefs, Eagles, at Cardinals

After earning a pair of wins over the Raiders and Cowboys, the 49ers will now undergo another tough stretch as they face the Vikings, Seahawks, Giants and Rams over a four week span. Their game against the Seahawks will be particularly tough. Not only have the Seahawks played well against them in recent matchups, the 49ers face them after playing in the altitude in Mexico City on Sunday night while Seattle will be well-rested after its bye.

The 49ers do not have the same pressure to win their divisional games as the Rams, Seahawks or NFC North teams, but winning at least one of their remaining games against Los Angeles or Seattle will go a long way toward locking up the NFC West. In general, of course, the 49ers will want to win as many games as they can as they look to clinch the No. 1 seed. They will have a favorable close to the season as they take on the Chargers, Eagles and Cardinals over their final four games. Their biggest challenge in that span will be a Super Bowl rematch against their kryptonite, the Chiefs.

11. New Orleans Saints (.480, 23rd-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 3–6, third place in NFC South

3–6, third place in NFC South Remaining opponents: at Bears, at Bengals, Packers, at Panthers, at Buccaneers, Cardinals, at Falcons, Buccaneers

The Saints’ schedule is on the easier side in the NFC because half of their remaining games are against the NFC South, but their schedule is far from a nice stroll down Bourbon Street. Their next three games are against three of the league’s better teams in the Bears, Bengals and Packers. They close the season with divisional games in four of the last five weeks, but they haven’t played well in those matchups either, going 0–2 so far. The Saints remain in contention for the NFC South because of the division, but with the current state of their defense and running game, it’ll be hard to see them earning their first division title since 2020.

12. Dallas Cowboys (.477, 25th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 4–6, second place in NFC East

4–6, second place in NFC East Remaining opponents: Titans, Eagles, at Seahawks, at Rams, Jaguars, Giants, at Commanders

The Cowboys remain in contention for the NFC East through 10 weeks. They do have some winnable matchups ahead against the Titans and Eagles to help them climb the standings, but have also shown they can’t be trusted to take care of business after losing to the Cardinals and Buccaneers this season. They should, at least, be able to take down the Eagles on Thanksgiving and the Giants in Week 17. While the Giants ran over the Cowboys in Week 1, Dak Prescott is exceptional in home divisional games. He has a streak of 20 consecutive wins in these games, which he’ll need to continue as Dallas looks to make a run for the NFC East.

13. Washington Commanders (.467, 26th-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 3-5-1, third place in NFC East

3-5-1, third place in NFC East Remaining opponents: Bengals, at Cardinals, at Titans, Texans, Falcons, at Vikings, at Jaguars, Cowboys

The Commanders saved their season with a win over the Giants on Thursday night, a victory that keeps them alive in the NFC East and gives them the tiebreaker over New York (after they also tied earlier in the season). The Commanders still have to make up ground on the Giants in the division, but fortunately for them, they have a much easier schedule. They do have some tough games ahead when they face the Bengals, Vikings and Jaguars, but also have a number of winnable matchups. Like the Cowboys, the Commanders have yet to prove they can consistently beat up on weaker opponents, something they’ll need to do to overtake the Giants for the division crown. The Commanders have little room for error since they have already lost five games, but can also have a chance to take advantage if the Giants falter during the tougher part of their schedule.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.411, 31st-toughest in NFL)

Current standing: 3–6, second place in NFC South

3–6, second place in NFC South Remaining opponents: at Lions, Panthers, Chargers, at Ravens, Saints, at Falcons, Rams, at Saints

The Panthers might lead the NFC South, but watch out for the Buccaneers, who have the easiest remaining schedule in the conference. They have a tough game against the Lions this week and another vs. the Rams in Week 17, but besides that, they have winnable games against their division rivals, the Chargers and the Ravens.

As they showed in their loss to the Bears, the Buccaneers’ defense will give them a chance to beat nearly anyone. As they also put on display in that game, their lack of a passing game is limiting them. They will definitely need more from the passing game, which ranks last in yards per game, to beat the league’s top teams. They do have reason to feel confident heading into their divisional games since they are 2–0 in the NFC South. Both of their wins have come in dominant fashion as they took down the Panthers 43–13 and the Falcons 16–0. It also helps that the Buccaneers’ strength is their rushing attack and that none of their division foes are good at defending the run.