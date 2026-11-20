Debut patches are among the most desirable items for collectors in the ultra-modern era, and 2026 Topps Chrome Football is providing a unique opportunity to pull some of the biggest names in the sport.



The set features PREM1ERE Patch autographed cards from the 2023 and 2024 rookie classes. The cards are similar to baseball's Rookie Debut Patch autographs that have become extremely popular - think Paul Skenes - but feature rookies from seasons in which Topps did not have the NFL license.



A total of 106 PREM1ERE Patch cards were available in the product, which was released Wednesday, November 18. As in previous seasons, all cards come as redemptions.



Top names from the 2023 class include Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, CJ Stroud, Puka Nacua, Zay Flowers and Sam LaPorta.



Top chases from 2024 include Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., Brock Bowers, Bucky Irving, Rome Odunze, and Blake Corum.



"There's some great, great names in there," Clay Luraschi, Senior Vice President of Product at Fanatics Collectibles, told Collectibles on SI earlier this month.



Instagram user prem1erepatchtracker is compiling all the PREM1ERE Patch hits from the product. It's the same user who has tracked other debut patches in the past.



Without further ado, here are the PREM1ERE Patch cards that have been hit so far from 2026 Topps Chrome Football:

PREM1ERE Patches Hit Out Of 2026 Topps Chrome Football

It's early and not many patches have been pulled, but some of the biggest names are off the board.



Maye, the Patriots quarterback who led his team to the Super Bowl last season, was the first patch pulled, and it came on release day.

The card was pulled by LoveCardChina, a collectibles store with multiple locations in China.



Next, another massive quarterback name came off the board on release day.



The Caleb Williams patch was pulled by breakers WeTheHobby.



It's certainly possible Williams' PREM1ERE patch could end up being the most valuable from the release. Williams has ascended in his third year leading the Chicago Bears, who are among the favorites to come out of the NFC this season.

Two more patches were hit on the product's second day of release.



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman's was hit by Swish Breaks.



Coleman has had an up-and-down career so far catching passes from Josh Allen, but is on pace to have the most receiving yards and touchdowns in a single season in 2026.

Finally, the patch for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette was pulled at Jordan's Snack Bar Collectibles in Ellsworth, Maine.

Legette had a strong rookie season in 2024 (497 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns) but has since dealt with injuries and has fallen behind receivers such as Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the Panthers' pecking order.